India

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beats Kerala Blasters 3-0 to enter semifinals, Dauda scores twice on debut

It will be the second consecutive semifinal for Mohammedan SC, which secured a comfortable win against a much younger Kerala Blasters side this year.

Team Sportstar
Kolkata 09 September, 2022 21:18 IST
Kolkata 09 September, 2022 21:18 IST
Abiola Dauda scored two goals on his debut as Mohammedan Sporting Club won the quarterfinal with a comfortable margin of victory.

Abiola Dauda scored two goals on his debut as Mohammedan Sporting Club won the quarterfinal with a comfortable margin of victory. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

It will be the second consecutive semifinal for Mohammedan SC, which secured a comfortable win against a much younger Kerala Blasters side this year.

Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) overwhelmed a young and talented Kerala Blasters (KBFC) 3-0 to become the first team to make the semis of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Friday.

MDSP – despite missing out on key players like Faslu Rahman and Abhishek Halder due to injuries and suspension – started on the attack from the outset.

In the 17th minute, Marcus Joseph delivered a dangerous low cross across the face of the goal for two players, Yumnam Gopi Singh and Sheikh Faiaz, who were closing in front of the goal.

While Gopi missed it, Faiaz slotted it home with ease to open the scoring.

Also Read
Highlights MDSC 3-0 KBFC, Durand Cup QF1, Dauda scores a brace, Mohammedan SC beats Kerala Blasters to enter semifinals

Kerala had its chance to equalise late in the first half when midfielder Vibin Mohanan found Md. Aimen inside the box on the left.

The striker dodged one defender to create space on his right and unleashed a shot on the turn, but it was too weak to trouble Zothanmawia, MDSP’s goalkeeper.

The second half belonged to Nigerian forward Abiola Dauda, who made his debut for MDSP and scored a brace to seal the victory for the Black Panthers.

After getting a through ball from Faiaz in the penalty box in the 59th minute, the Nigerian bluffed the keeper, taking him out of the equation and doubling the lead.

It was all over in the 84th when Marcus released Abhishek Ambekar on the left wing, who drove in towards the touchline and delivered a perfect cross for Dauda to head in.

Match Result:
Mohammedan SC 3 (Faiaz 17’, Dauda 59’, 84’) bt Kerala Blasters FC 0

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

Explained: Why has FIFA banned AIFF (All India Football Federation)?

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us