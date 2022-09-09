Highlights MDSC 3-0 KBFC, Durand Cup QF1, Dauda scores a brace, Mohammedan SC beats Kerala Blasters to enter semifinals

Match Report: Mohammedan SC beats Kerala Blasters 3-0 to enter semifinals, Dauda scores twice on debut

Full-Time! Mohammedan SC 3-0 Kerala Blasters Two second half goals after Sheikh Faiaz’s opener helps Mohammedan Sporting Club to become the first semifinalist of the Durand Cup 2022. It will face the winner of Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC.

84’ Dauda scores his second of the night! MDSK 3-0 KBFC Ambekar makes another run along the left, gets the ball from Marcus Joseph and crosses for Dauda. Dauda heads into the net to score his second of the night as Mohammedan SC almost ends the competition in the quarterfinal.

83’

Ambekar makes a run along the left flank, gets into the penalty box and crosses to his right.. only as far as Tejas of Kerala Blasters, who has had a very good match so far.

80’

Eyes on the ball, shows the Mohammedan SC head coach as his team gives away a free kick to Kerala Blasters, with Shaheen fouling Aimen.Gigi takes the free kick, which hits the wall and KBFC gets a corner kick.

Did you know? Mohammedan SC has not won the Durand Cup since 2013. Last year it made it to the finals, losing to FC Goa.

75’

Aimen and Gigi pair up in the Mohammedan half, with Gigi passing to Aimen, but Mawia makes a key save to give KBFC a corner kick. The coener, sent in is cleared by Wayne Vaz

69’

Kerala Blasters goes on the attack, but the through ball from Shaheen is intercepted by Rahaman and Mohammedan gets the ball to Mawia, who clears the ball away from the penalty box and its substitution for KBFC. In: Ebidas. Out: Ajsal

66’

Substitution for Mohammedan SC! In: Wayne Vaz, Out: Azharuddin Mallik

59’ Mohammedan SC now two goals up with Dauda finding the net! MDSK 2-0 KBFC The same trio gets back for another attack and this time a through ball by Faiaz is buries into the net by Dauda for his debut goal. The Black Panthers are two goals ahead now.

58’

What a miss! Mohammedan attacks in the counter with Joseph passing it to Faiaz, who then crosses for Dauda. The Nigerian forward shoots with his first touch, but the ball flies over the goal.

56’

Lewis gets the ball along the left flank and crosses to his right, but the winger is ruled off-side. Marcus Joseph has shifted to a No. 10 role in the second half, with Lewis taking his position along the left.

54’

Free Kick! Marcus Joseph takes the kick with a left footed curler, but the ball flies over every player for a KBFC goal kick.

52’

Lewis and Dauda pair up and the former gets into the box and crosses to his right after beating Basith. But there is no one to connect as MDSK misses another opportunity to double its lead.

49’

Dauda gets the ball and crosses from the left and Marwan gets the contatc completely wrong, almost conceding an own goal and Sachin ends the attack with a regulation save.

Second Half begins! 45 Minutes for Kerala Blasters to get back into the match as Mohammedan SC looks to secure its second semifinal in a row in the Durand Cup. The score MDSK 1-0 KBFC Two changes for MDSK: Dauda and Lewis replace Nuriddin and Gopi.

Half-Time! Mohammedan SC 1-0 Kerala Blasters Sheikh Faiaz’s goal remains the difference at the midway mark, against Kerala Blasters as Mohammedan SC enjoys a slender one-goal lead.

43’

Save! Kerala attacks on the counter this time and Basith gets the ball close to the goalkeeper and is immediately surroundedd by Black shirts. However, he manags to shoot on target, which is saved by Mawia.

42’

Chance! Marcus creates another attack from the left, delivering a low cross, again for Faiaz, and this time the goal scorer misses to connect as Sachin gets to it finally.

40’

Chance! Kerala Blasters attacks on the counter this time with Roshan Gigi getting a through ball in the box and he gets to the edge of the box and crosses for Aimen on his left, but Mohammedan SC tracks back right on time to intercept the ball

36’

Marcus Joseph tries to attack on the break this time, but his transition is too early as the linesman raise the flag, That follows has Gopi going for a goal off a cross from the left, but Sachin makes a good save this time.

33’

The last five odd minutes have been a Kerala Blasters show with Ajsal leading the attack. This time the No. 9 tries a shot from distance, but it neither has height or force to worry Mawia, the MDSK goalkeeper.

32’

Miss! Ajsal becomes the creator this time, getting the ball into the box and crossing for Gourav who was waiting in front of the box. However, Gourav skies the ball. What a miss this from KBFC.

31’

Nuruddin defends the ball to prevent an attack on the counter by KBFC and gets the ball into the visitor’s half. And KBFC takes back control of the ball

28’

Defending time for the Black Panthers as Kerala Blasters goes on attack. Shot! Vibin and Shaeen get the ball in the final third and passes the ball to their right. A cross follow for Ajsal in the centre and the shot is just off target.

25’

Mohammedan SC is still continuing to push its men up the pitch with five black shirts forming an attacking diamond in the KBFC half.

17’ GOAL! Mohammedan SC gets ahead with Faiaz on the scoresheet Marcus Joseph gets the ball in the final third along the left flank and crosses to his right. Faiaz connects well to it to give the Black Panthers, their first goal. MDSC 1-0 KBFC

17’

In the first 15 minutes of the match, it has been just Mohammedan SC attacking and the Kerala Blasters defending firmly.

14’

Goal Kick! Marcus Joseph’s free kick reaches Gopi on the right side of the goal, but by the time he crossed it for N’Diaye, the ball had already gone beyond the line

12’

Faiaz tries to beat the KBFC defence with a run into the opposition penalty box, but fails to beat the defenders as KBFC clears the ball out of danger.

11’

Mohammedan is pressing high up the pitch, but Ketala Blasters, with four men at the back, is keeping the defence intact for now

9’

Gopi makes a run along the right flank and crosses for Marcus in the centre, The forward gets a touch, but good defending from Tejas sees Sachin take control of the ball eventually.

8’

Free Kick! Nuriddin takes the free kick, which is nowhere close to the target as Kerala Blasters gets the goal kick.

4’

Mohammedan goes on attack with a cross from the left set in by Azhar for Joseph, but Tejas clears it for a corner kick.

Kick Off! Mohammedan Sporting in white and black starts from left to right, while Kerala Blasters in yellow and blue, starts from the other end.

Starting Lineups out! Mohammedan SC: Zothanmawia (GK), Ousmane Ndiaye, Shaheen, Safiul, Ambekar, Abhash, Nuriddin, Gopi, Faiaz, Joseph, Azharuddin. Kerala Blasters: Sachin (GK)(C),Marvan,Tejas Azhar, Vibin, Ajsal, Gourav, Aimen, Basith, Aritra, Roshan

Local giant Mohammedan Sporting (MDSC), will go into the first quarter-final of 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup against the Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Friday, September 09, 2022, as the firm favourite, but it will be up against a dangerous, talented and young Blasters side, capable of turning the tables on the best in Indian football on its day.

The winner on Friday takes on the winner of the third quarter-final between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The group stage action is over! Time for the 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 for the 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐤-𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 to begin! Let's fasten your seat-belts and enjoy some mouthwatering footballing action among the 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 in the country!🏆#IndianOilDurandCuppic.twitter.com/YWwc9XlTQU — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 5, 2022

MDSC might have a few of advantages for the fixture being played at home with home fan advantage. For one, it knows the conditions better and has also played some of its group games at the VYBK. Secondly, it has not had to travel, like the Blasters have from Guwahati and so will be relatively fresher.

MDSC will also be on a high, given that they have qualified as the group topper from Group A, which also had the likes of Bengaluru FC in it, besides defending champion FC Goa.

It won three out of four matches with ease and were also the better side against Bengaluru for most of the game, leading for the longest time before going down to 10-men and settling for a draw. Its Trinidadian talisman Marcus Joseph has not only been scoring, but has turned out to be a lethal creator this year which bodes well.

“Marcus is an important player. But this year he has slightly changed his playing style which is good for the team but he is still a dangerous player in our squad. I, as a coach, always stay hungry,”said MDSC head coach Andrey Chernyshov.

“It's going to be a tough game but we are ready. There will be some changes tomorrow because of injury and cards, but that's football and we have to be ready for all situations,” he added

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, has qualified as the second team from Group D behind Odisha FC.

Kerala lost to Odisha FC but held out for a good draw against Sudeva FC and then beat NorthEast United FC, before stunning Army Green for a place in the last eight. It is a side brimming with young talent in all positions.

The terrible twins up front, Md. Aimen and Md. Azhar are a handful with the former striking three times in the tournament so far, to be currently among the top scorers. Md. Ajsal is also a talented centre-forward and then they have the highly proficient Tejas Krishna at the back with captain Sachin Suresh as safe as a house under the Blasters bar.

To add to this, one of the goals of the tournament has been scored by its talented left-wing back Aritra Das and Vibin Mohanan, an India age-group international, has been marshalling resources from midfield with aplomb.

“We are hungry to do good here. The motivation for tomorrow’s match will be that we are going to play against a good team of the I-League. Our team will be ready to show their talent. The supporters who are going to come and support us, I just want to say that we are going to give our 100%,” KBFC head coach Tomasz Tchorz said.