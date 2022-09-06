The Durand Cup group stages came to an end on Monday with eight teams booking their places in the quarterfinalis. The last eight stage of the competition will begin on Friday with I-League’s Mohammedan SC taking on Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

The eight quarterfinalists include six ISL clubs (Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC) and two I-League clubs (Mohammedan, Rajasthan United).