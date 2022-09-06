Football

Durand Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Fixtures, schedule, venue, kick-off time

The Durand Cup quarterfinalists have been decided and the matches will begin on Friday.

The final eight teams of in the race for the 2022 Durand Cup are fixed, with six Indian Super League and two I-League clubs in action over four days.

The Durand Cup group stages came to an end on Monday with eight teams booking their places in the quarterfinalis. The last eight stage of the competition will begin on Friday with I-League’s Mohammedan SC taking on Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

The eight quarterfinalists include six ISL clubs (Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC) and two I-League clubs (Mohammedan, Rajasthan United).

Durand Cup 2022 Quarterfinal fixtures
September 9, 2022 - Friday: Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan Sporting Club
September 10, 2022 - Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC
September 11, 2022 - Sunday: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
September 12, 2022 - Monday: Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United
When and where will the matches happen?
All the quarterfinal matches will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. The kick-off timings for the matches will be 6 pm.

