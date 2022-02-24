Football India India Gokulam Kerala to play AFC Cup Group matches in Kolkata Kolkata will host the centralised Group ‘D’ South Zone matches of the AFC Cup featuring Indian club Gokulam Kerala FC. PTI Kuala Lumpur 24 February, 2022 12:11 IST Gokulam Kerala FC will play in Group ‘D’ of the AFC Asian Cup, 2022. - THULASI KAKKAT PTI Kuala Lumpur 24 February, 2022 12:11 IST Kolkata will host the centralised Group ‘D’ South Zone matches of the AFC Cup featuring Indian club Gokulam Kerala FC, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Thursday.ALSO READ - ATKMB defender Jhingan apologises after making sexist commentBesides Gokulam Kerala FC, the other teams in Group ‘D’ are: Bashundhara Kings, Maziya Sports, Recreation, and the winner of a six-team South Asian contest in the preliminary and playoff stages. The AFC on Thursday confirmed the centralised venues for the group stage matches of the AFC Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in the West and South Zones from May 18 to 24, and in the ASEAN, Central and East Zones from June 24 to 30.Group A (Muscat, Oman): Kuwait SC, Al Ansar, Al Seeb Club, JablehGroup B (Kuwait City): Al Riffa, Shabab Al Khalil, Dhofar Club. Arabi SCGroup C (Manama, Bahrain): Tishreen, Nejmeh, East Riffa, and Hilal Al QudsGroup D (Kolkata, India): Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings, Maziya Sports, RecreationGroup E (Dushanbe, Tajikistan): Altyn Asyr, PFC Neftchi, FC CSKA, FC Nasaf/PFC SogdianaGroup F (Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic): FC Khujand, FC Dordoi, KopetdagGroup G (Denpasar, Indonesia): Bali United, Kedah Darul Aman FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :