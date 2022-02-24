Gokulam Kerala to play AFC Cup Group matches in Kolkata

Kolkata will host the centralised Group ‘D’ South Zone matches of the AFC Cup featuring Indian club Gokulam Kerala FC, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Thursday.

Besides Gokulam Kerala FC, the other teams in Group ‘D’ are: Bashundhara Kings, Maziya Sports, Recreation, and the winner of a six-team South Asian contest in the preliminary and playoff stages. The AFC on Thursday confirmed the centralised venues for the group stage matches of the AFC Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in the West and South Zones from May 18 to 24, and in the ASEAN, Central and East Zones from June 24 to 30.