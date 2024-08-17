Durand Cup 2024: How can East Bengal qualify for quarterfinals after Kolkata derby abandonment?

Indian football fans’ hopes of watching the first Kolkata derby of the season were dashed when the Durand Cup 2024 match, between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, at the Salt Lake Stadium, was abandoned a day before the game.

As a result, both teams are likely to get a point each, leaving Mohun Bagan on top and East Bengal second in Group A.

With the solitary point, the Mariners have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament. However, East Bengal’s qualification pathway isn’t as straightforward.

What is the format of qualification?

In this edition of the Durand Cup 2024, 24 teams were divided into six groups of four teams each. The toppers from each group and the top two second-placed teams would qualify for the final-eight.

How can East Bengal qualify for the quarterfinals?

East Bengal has won both its matches, scoring six goals, and is currently in the driver’s seat to qualify.

But if it gets the single point after the abandoned match, here is how it can sail into the quarterfinals, after FC Goa’s clash against Shillong Lajong, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on August 17.

Scenario 1: FC Goa loses

If the Gaurs lose, they will end up with six points from three games while East Bengal will have seven – the additional point from the abandoned derby – thereby, securing its qualification.

Shillong will qualify as the Group F topper.

Scenario 2: If FC Goa draws

If Goa draws, its goal difference will remain lower than East Bengal and, despite having the same number of points as the Red-and-Gold Brigade, the Kolkata-based outfit will make it to the final-eight.

Shillong will qualify as the Group F topper.

Scenario 3: If FC Goa wins

Goa will then have nine points from three games and will qualify as the Group F topper. Among Shillong Lajong and East Bengal as the second-placed teams, the latter will make the cut, owing to its higher goal difference.

Hence, irrespective of what happens in the final group stage match of the Durand Cup, both Kolkata teams will be in the knockouts.