I-League 2: Indian football’s third division to start on January 20, with a scheduled break for Santosh Trophy

The 2023-24 season of I-League 2, featuring eight teams, is set to begin on in the third week of January and will have the promotion and relegation model, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday.

The I-League 2 will take a 40-day gap between February 12 and March 23 to accommodate the Santosh Trophy Final Round. The league will run until the last week of April.

AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr Satyanarayan M said, “The AIFF had a meeting with the eight I-League 2 teams and we agreed to have a gap in between for the Santosh Trophy. It will be a great competitive league on a home-and-away basis, which will be good for all teams.”

Sporting Clube de Goa, which became the inaugural champion of the I-League 3 after finishing atop the Playoffs at the end of last year, is back on the national stage after seven years. It was joined by five-time I-League/NFL champion Dempo SC and Sporting Club Bengaluru, who finished second and third, respectively.

What is I-League 2?

I-League 2 is the division of men’s senior professional football division in India. It was introduced 16 years ago, in 2008, and the first match in the league was played between Mohammedan Sporting and Amity United.

How many teams play in I-League 2?

In the 2023-24 season I-League 2, eight teams will compete, with the top two teams earning promotion to I-League next season while the bottom two will be relegated to the fourth division, I-League 3.

Which teams are playing in I-League 2 2023-24?

The eight teams include two clubs relegated from the 2022-23 I-League (Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC), three teams included from the 2022-23 I-League 2 Final Round (FC Bengaluru United, United SC and The Oranje FC, formerly known as Ambernath United Atlanta FC) and three teams qualified from the 2024-25 I-League 3 (Sporting Clube de Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club Bengaluru).

When will the next season of I-League 2 start?

The 2023-24 season of I-League 2 will kick off on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

What is the format of I-League 2?

The league will be played on a home-and-away basis in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams being promoted to the 2024-25 I-League and the bottom two to be relegated to the 2024-25 I-League 3.