MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2: Indian football’s third division to start on January 20, with a scheduled break for Santosh Trophy

The league will be played on a home-and-away basis in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams being promoted to the 2024-25 I-League.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 17:01 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sporting Clube de Goa, which became the inaugural champion of the I-League 3 after finishing atop the Playoffs at the end of last year, is back on the national stage after seven years.
Sporting Clube de Goa, which became the inaugural champion of the I-League 3 after finishing atop the Playoffs at the end of last year, is back on the national stage after seven years. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sporting Clube de Goa, which became the inaugural champion of the I-League 3 after finishing atop the Playoffs at the end of last year, is back on the national stage after seven years. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 2023-24 season of I-League 2, featuring eight teams, is set to begin on in the third week of January and will have the promotion and relegation model, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday.

The I-League 2 will take a 40-day gap between February 12 and March 23 to accommodate the Santosh Trophy Final Round. The league will run until the last week of April.

AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr Satyanarayan M said, “The AIFF had a meeting with the eight I-League 2 teams and we agreed to have a gap in between for the Santosh Trophy. It will be a great competitive league on a home-and-away basis, which will be good for all teams.”

Sporting Clube de Goa, which became the inaugural champion of the I-League 3 after finishing atop the Playoffs at the end of last year, is back on the national stage after seven years. It was joined by five-time I-League/NFL champion Dempo SC and Sporting Club Bengaluru, who finished second and third, respectively.

What is I-League 2?

I-League 2 is the division of men’s senior professional football division in India. It was introduced 16 years ago, in 2008, and the first match in the league was played between Mohammedan Sporting and Amity United.

How many teams play in I-League 2?

In the 2023-24 season I-League 2, eight teams will compete, with the top two teams earning promotion to I-League next season while the bottom two will be relegated to the fourth division, I-League 3.

Which teams are playing in I-League 2 2023-24?

The eight teams include two clubs relegated from the 2022-23 I-League (Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC), three teams included from the 2022-23 I-League 2 Final Round (FC Bengaluru United, United SC and The Oranje FC, formerly known as Ambernath United Atlanta FC) and three teams qualified from the 2024-25 I-League 3 (Sporting Clube de Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club Bengaluru).

When will the next season of I-League 2 start?

The 2023-24 season of I-League 2 will kick off on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

What is the format of I-League 2?

The league will be played on a home-and-away basis in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams being promoted to the 2024-25 I-League and the bottom two to be relegated to the 2024-25 I-League 3.

Participating teams in the 2023-24 I-League 2:
FC Bengaluru United (Dravid and Padukone COE, Bengaluru)
Dempo SC (Ella Ground, Goa)
Mumbai Kenkre FC (COE Khargar, Mumbai)
Sporting Club Bengaluru (Bangalore Football Stadium, Bengaluru)
Sporting Clube de Goa (Tilak Maidan, Goa)
Sudeva Delhi FC (Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi)
The Oranje FC (COE Khargar, Mumbai)
United SC (Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani)

Related Topics

I-League 2nd Division /

I-League 2 /

Santosh Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2: Indian football’s third division to start on January 20, with a scheduled break for Santosh Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Day 1 Latest Updates, Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND 2nd Test: Jaiswal delighted to be part of India’s historic Test win at Cape Town against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Injured Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai to miss key cup clashes
    Reuters
  5. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Esha Singh nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2: Indian football’s third division to start on January 20, with a scheduled break for Santosh Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL Diary: Lax refereeing, tough AIFF President
    M. R. Praveen Chandran,Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL: Mohun Bagan parts ways with Juan Ferrando, Habas named interim head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC head coach Conor Nestor terminates contract with club
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2: Indian football’s third division to start on January 20, with a scheduled break for Santosh Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Day 1 Latest Updates, Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND 2nd Test: Jaiswal delighted to be part of India’s historic Test win at Cape Town against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Injured Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai to miss key cup clashes
    Reuters
  5. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Esha Singh nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment