I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan SC beats Gokulam Kerala 3-2, Delhi loses to Namdhari

Gokulam’s hopes of a point were dashed by MDSC’s Lalhlansanga, who scored off a long ball, taking advantage of some inadequate defending by Abdul Hakku.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 22:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Nidhin Krishna (No. 5) scored Gokulam Kerala’s second goal against Mohammedan Sporting but it was the visiting side that had the last laugh.
Nidhin Krishna (No. 5) scored Gokulam Kerala's second goal against Mohammedan Sporting but it was the visiting side that had the last laugh. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH
Nidhin Krishna (No. 5) scored Gokulam Kerala’s second goal against Mohammedan Sporting but it was the visiting side that had the last laugh. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Mohammedan Sporting and Gokulam Kerala produced a thrilling game of end-to-end football on Sunday night. MDSC won 3-2 to maintain its pole position in the I-League, with the winning goal coming in the dying seconds.

MDSC had initially taken the lead in the 16th minute. A deft pass from Alexis Gomez found Lalremsanga Fanai, who brought off a deflection from goalkeeper Padam Chhetri and an unmarked Eddie Hernandez had enough time and space to put the ball firmly in.

ALSO READ: AIFF sacks legal head after he accuses president Kalyan Chaubey of corruption

Seven minutes later, the visiting side doubled the lead. Gomez, off a short pass by David Lalhlansanga, came up with a stunning strike, from just outside the penalty arc, to the top corner of the net.

A brilliant solo effort from P .N. Noufal brought the host into the match before the interval: from his own half, on a counter-attack, he sped away on the left flank and sent the ball into the far top corner.

A cross from K. Abhijith was met by a stunning header by Nidhin Krishna to make it 2-2. But Gokulam’s hopes of a point were dashed by Lalhlansanga, who scored off a long ball, taking advantage of some inadequate defending by Abdul Hakku.

Gokulam remains third with 32 points, six behind Mohammedan.

Namdhari beats Delhi FC 3-2

A last-minute goal by Akashdeep Singh gave Namdhari Football Club its second consecutive win in the I-League 2023-24, on Sunday, March 2, 2024, when it defeated Delhi Football Club 3-2 at the Namdhari Stadium.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Super-sub Murray powers Chennayin to a 2-1 win against Odisha FC

In a match that livened up from the 73rd minute onward, saw the two teams locked 2-2 till the 92nd minute before Namdhari had the last laugh thanks to Akashdeep Singh’s goal (90+2’). Harpreet Singh (73’) and Ivan Ciaurriz Garrido (76’) scored the other two goals for the winners, while Alisher Kholmurodov (75’), Gagandeep Bali (90’) found the net for Delhi FC.

Namdhari FC moved to the 10th position in the points table with 18 matches from 17 matches. Delhi FC is in eighth place with 22 points off 17 matches.

(with inputs from Sports Bureau)

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
