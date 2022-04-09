I-League: Gokulam Kerala obliterates Indian Arrows 5-0

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC beat All India Football Federation’s developmental side, Indian Arrows, in an 11th-round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium here on Saturday.

Ahmed Waseem Razeek, Sharif Mohammad, Luka Majcen, Jithin M. S. and Thahir Zaman were on target for Gokulam Kerala, which picked up its seventh win of the tournament to tally 24 points from 10 matches. Gokulam drew the other three matches to remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far.

The win also took Gokulam Kerala on top of the standings but the team will have to wait till Sunday to see whether it continues to hold that position. Mohammedan Sporting (on 22 points from nine matches), the leader Gokulam dislodged from the top, plays its 10th match against RoundGlass Punjab on Sunday.

Sudeva FC held to a draw

The other match at Naihati Stadium between TRAU FC and Sudeva Delhi FC was a goalless affair. This result struck a blow on both the teams’ aspirations of finishing in the top-seven in the final standings.

The top seven teams play the second phase of the lead to decide the title.