India to play Brazil, USA and Morocco in the U17 women's World Cup

India is grouped alongside USA, Brazil and Morocco for the U17 Women's World Cup set to take place in the country in October this year.

The young Blue Tigresses will open the tournament on October 11 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubeneswar in Odisha, with the first match against the United States of America. Brazil will play India on October 17 while India vs Morocco is set to take place on October 14.

Germany is placed in Group B with Nigeria, Chile and New Zealand, while Spain, Colombia, Mexico and China PR are in Group C. The Group D is completed by Japan, Tanzania, France and Canada.