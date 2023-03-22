India

India vs Myanmar, Live streaming info: When, where to watch Tri-Nation International, Preview

IND vs MYA: All you need to know about the live telecast and streaming details of the India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match.

Team Sportstar
22 March, 2023 08:29 IST
22 March, 2023 08:29 IST
Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri warm up with teammates during a practice session on the eve of Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal, Manipur.

Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri warm up with teammates during a practice session on the eve of Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal, Manipur. | Photo Credit:  RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

IND vs MYA: All you need to know about the live telecast and streaming details of the India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match.

PREVIEW

There is a heightened level of excitement among the football fans here in the Manipur capital as the senior men’s Indian football team arrived to play the friendly Tri-Nation International tournament.

This is a big opportunity for the fans to have a first-hand experience of seeing the Indian team, which makes its maiden outing in the football-crazy state, which is considered to be of the biggest nurseries of football in the country. This madness is reflected in the fact that the tickets in the venue – Khuman Lampak Stadium – are almost exhausted.

The tournament will have three matches in a league format where India will be meeting neighbouring Myanmar in the opener and later take on a strong Kyrgyzstan in the last match on March 28. The two visiting teams will be clashing in the interregnum on March 25. The trophy will go to the side that tops the final standings.

Indian head coach Igor Stimac put things into perspective by heaping tributes on Manipur for its contribution to Indian football. “I feel excited to be in Manipur, which is a very important state for the National team. This state has given so many important players to the country. Presently in our squad of 23, there are seven players who were born in this state,” Stimac said in the pre-tournament media briefing.

Read full preview HERE

How to watch India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match?

When and where will the India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match kick-off?
The India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match will kick-off at 6:00 PM IST on Wednesday, March 22, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal Manipur.
How can I watch the India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match in India?
The India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match will be live telecasted the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India.
How can I watch the India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match online?
The India vs Myanmar Tri-Nation International match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup- Five players who made a mark

Watch: Peter Hartley’s goal gives Jamshedpur FC first win of season, JFC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us