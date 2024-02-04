ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2

Jamshedpur FC rode on Jeremy Manzorro’s late winner to complete a comeback against Mumbai City FC and win the Indian Super League (ISL) match 3-2, at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Islanders opened the scoring early on when Tiri headed Yoell Van Nieff’s cross into the net and doubled it 18 minutes later with another set-piece. This time, Alberto Noguera steered Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross into the net.

Jamshedpur began its comeback in the second half, pulling one back off Imran Khan’s shot into the bottom-right corner. The former NorthEast United winger has flourished under new coach Khalid Jamil, who was also his mentor at the previous club, scoring in consecutive games now.

It was then Jeremy Manzorro put his foot on the gas and scored the equaliser just before the hour mark, sparking new life among the visitors. And just as the match looked to end as a draw, Daniel Chima Chukwu earned a penalty in the 86th minute, which was calmly converted by the Frenchman, securing the three points.

The win helped Jamshedpur FC climb four spots to seventh, with Jamil remaining unbeaten with the Red Miners in the league so far. JFC plays Bengaluru FC next, which has just one win in its last 13 matches in all competitions.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, continues its descent since the exit of its head coach Des Buckingham, sitting fourth in the league standings, and has lost consecutive games (in all competitions) for the first time in two months. It plays Super Cup champion East Bengal next, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.