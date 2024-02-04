MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2

Jamshedpur FC rode on Jeremy Manzorro’s late winner to complete a comeback against Mumbai City FC and win the Indian Super League (ISL) match 3-2, in Mumbai on Sunday.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 21:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jeremy Manzorro scores the winning goal against Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Jeremy Manzorro scores the winning goal against Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Jeremy Manzorro scores the winning goal against Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Jamshedpur FC rode on Jeremy Manzorro’s late winner to complete a comeback against Mumbai City FC and win the Indian Super League (ISL) match 3-2, at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Islanders opened the scoring early on when Tiri headed Yoell Van Nieff’s cross into the net and doubled it 18 minutes later with another set-piece. This time, Alberto Noguera steered Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross into the net.

Jamshedpur began its comeback in the second half, pulling one back off Imran Khan’s shot into the bottom-right corner. The former NorthEast United winger has flourished under new coach Khalid Jamil, who was also his mentor at the previous club, scoring in consecutive games now.

It was then Jeremy Manzorro put his foot on the gas and scored the equaliser just before the hour mark, sparking new life among the visitors. And just as the match looked to end as a draw, Daniel Chima Chukwu earned a penalty in the 86th minute, which was calmly converted by the Frenchman, securing the three points.

The win helped Jamshedpur FC climb four spots to seventh, with Jamil remaining unbeaten with the Red Miners in the league so far. JFC plays Bengaluru FC next, which has just one win in its last 13 matches in all competitions.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, continues its descent since the exit of its head coach Des Buckingham, sitting fourth in the league standings, and has lost consecutive games (in all competitions) for the first time in two months. It plays Super Cup champion East Bengal next, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Jamshedpur FC /

Mumbai City FC /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: Gujarat Giants leads Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Bengaluru Bulls comes back to beat U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Garnacho strikes twice as Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia’s late strike gives Napoli win over Verona
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu set for comfortable win over Goa
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Can’t expect Indian football to do well in Asian Cup while ISL clubs are losing to Bangladesh side: Stimac
    PTI
  4. ISL 2023-24: Petratos salvages 2-2 draw for Mohun Bagan SG against East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan’s Anwar Ali suffers injury again against East Bengal in Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: Gujarat Giants leads Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Bengaluru Bulls comes back to beat U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Garnacho strikes twice as Manchester United beats West Ham 3-0
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia’s late strike gives Napoli win over Verona
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu set for comfortable win over Goa
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment