ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Sarthak Golui on loan from East Bengal

Owen Coyle’s men have been in excellent form and are unbeaten in the ongoing season-opening tournament. The addition of the 25-year-old adds depth to their squad.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 16:55 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Kolkata-born defender has been roped in by Marina Machans on loan from East Bengal FC.
The Kolkata-born defender has been roped in by Marina Machans on loan from East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Kolkata-born defender has been roped in by Marina Machans on loan from East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC bolstered its defence by signing Sarthak Golui ahead of its Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal against FC Goa to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Kolkata-born defender has been roped in by Marina Machans on loan from East Bengal FC.

Owen Coyle’s men have been in excellent form and are unbeaten in the ongoing season-opening tournament. The addition of the 25-year-old adds depth to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Golui was part of Mumbai City FC’s Indian Super League-winning campaign in 2021 and has also represented the national team on four occasions. He has also contributed in the attacking department with four goals and seven assists in 80 matches so far in his professional career.

“I am very excited to start my new journey with Chennaiyin FC and I’m happy and proud to be a part of this family. Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and everyone involved with the team and can’t wait for a great season ahead,” Golui said.

ALSO READ: I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko 

After finishing at the top in the group stage, Chennaiyin FC will be keen to continue its dominant show against fellow ISL club FC Goa. Chennaiyin is one of the only two teams in the Durand Cup 2023 to win all three group stage matches.

Chennaiyin showed positive attacking prowess as the team scored a total of eight goals in the group stage. Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali and Farukh Choudhary are among the goal scorers.

The team’s defence also looked solid having conceded only two goals from three matches which makes them a formidable force to be reckoned with in the knockout match.

Durand Cup 2023 has witnessed participation of 24 teams from the ISL, I-League, and the Armed Forces which were divided into six groups of four teams. The top team from each group and the two best second-placed teams across all six groups have qualified for the quarter-finals.

