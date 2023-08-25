MagazineBuy Print

I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko 

Sissoko becomes the fifth overseas player to sign for the Deccan Warriors in the summer transfer window while Sajid Dhot is the latest addition to a revamped backline.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 13:53 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Ibrahim Sissoko has been signed up by Sreenidi Deccan FC.
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreenidi Deccan FC has signed experienced Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko and Indian international defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot for the upcoming Hero I-League campaign, the club announced on Friday.

Sissoko becomes the fifth overseas player to sign for the Deccan Warriors in the summer transfer window while Sajid Dhot is the latest addition to a revamped backline.

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2023 Quarterfinal?

Sissoko represented the Ivory Coast at the prestigious Toulon U-20 Tournament, playing against Colombia, Italy and Portugal in 2011.

The 31-year-old made his European football debut under Andre Villas Boas at Portuguese side Academica before Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg signed him for €1.5 million.

The attacking midfielder was then loaned to Greek giants Panathinaikos for whom he scored in a UEFA ChampionsLeague qualifier against Motherwell before joining St. Etienne of France.

Sajid Dhot began his career with erstwhile Pune-based Hero I-League side DSK Shivajians before joining Hero ISL club Odisha for whom he made 23 appearances. Dhot moved to Chennaiyin FC, playing 7 times and scoring one goal.

The centre-back has played for the India National Team, making one appearance at the SAFF Championship in 2018.

