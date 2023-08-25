MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2023 Quarterfinal?

Here is all you need to know about the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal clash between East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala FC.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 07:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup football match between Mohun Began Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 12.
East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup football match between Mohun Began Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 12. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Durand Cup football match between Mohun Began Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 12. | Photo Credit: PTI

Emami East Bengal will look to continue its winning run when it faces Gokulam Kerala in the second quarterfinal of the 2023 Durand Cup on Friday.

After a tame draw against Bangladesh Army in the first group stage fixture, East Bengal roared back to beat arch rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant by a solitary goal in the Kolkata derby.

ALSO READ: Mumbai City to play Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E

A 1-0 win against Punjab FC in the final group game sealed a place in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Gokulam on the other hand started its title defence with a 2-2 draw against Army Red. It then beat state rivals Kerala Blasters 4-3 in its second group game before falling to Bengaluru FC in the final game.

PREVIEW: East Bengal hopes for semifinal spot against Gokulam Kerala FC

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming Info
East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with the kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm IST.
The match will be telecated live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

East Bengal /

Gokulam Kerala FC

