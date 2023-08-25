East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2023 Quarterfinal?

Emami East Bengal will look to continue its winning run when it faces Gokulam Kerala in the second quarterfinal of the 2023 Durand Cup on Friday.
After a tame draw against Bangladesh Army in the first group stage fixture, East Bengal roared back to beat arch rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant by a solitary goal in the Kolkata derby.
A 1-0 win against Punjab FC in the final group game sealed a place in the quarterfinal of the tournament.
Gokulam on the other hand started its title defence with a 2-2 draw against Army Red. It then beat state rivals Kerala Blasters 4-3 in its second group game before falling to Bengaluru FC in the final game.
