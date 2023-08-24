Mumbai City to play Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E

Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC was drawn with Neymar’s Al Hilal in the West Zone group D of the AFC Champions League here on Thursday.
The Islanders will also face Iran’s F.C. Nassaji Mazandaran and Uzbekistan’s PFC Navbahor Namangan.
Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City became the first Indian team to win a match in the Champions League last season and will be aiming to improve on its chances.
READ | AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Streaming info; Teams, pots, format explained
Ahead of the Islanders’ landmark second appearance in the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC has announced that the club will be playing its ‘home’ games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.
The present infrastructural setup at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr was drawn into Group E alongside Persepolis, AL Duhail and FC Istiklol.
