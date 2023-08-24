AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Streaming info; Al Hilal to top Group C

August 24, 2023 13:21

Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?

Ahead of the Islanders’ landmark second appearance in the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC has announced that the club will be playing its ‘home’ games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The present infrastructural setup at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

“While all of us at Mumbai City are excited about a huge season ahead of us, we are very disappointed at not being able to bring AFC Champions League football to Mumbai. Unfortunately, the current infrastructure in Andheri does not allow us to host Champions League games,” Club CEO Kandarp Chandra said.