AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Streaming info; Al Hilal to top Group C

- August 24, 2023 13:46Starting with West Region Pot 1
From Pot 1, the first pick is Pakhtakor from Uzbekistan. They go into Group A as the top seed.
Group B will be headed by Al Sadd.
Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad into Group C.
Four-time champion Al Hilal to head Group D.
And that leaves us with Persepolis, who will top Group E.
- August 24, 2023 13:44Draw begins
The draw begins. Avazbek Berdikulov, the deputy director of competiton, AFC is the draw conductor.
- August 24, 2023 13:21Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?
Ahead of the Islanders’ landmark second appearance in the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC has announced that the club will be playing its ‘home’ games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.
The present infrastructural setup at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for its three ‘home’ games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.
“While all of us at Mumbai City are excited about a huge season ahead of us, we are very disappointed at not being able to bring AFC Champions League football to Mumbai. Unfortunately, the current infrastructure in Andheri does not allow us to host Champions League games,” Club CEO Kandarp Chandra said.
- August 24, 2023 13:08Mumbai City in Pot 3
- August 24, 2023 12:58Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr face ISL club Mumbai City FC?
Al-Nassr clinched a 4-2 win against UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli 4-2 in the AFC Champions League playoff to confirm its participation in group stages. The Saudi-based club has been drawn into Pot 4 of the West Zone, which means there is a chance that Ronaldo and his team can be drawn into the same group as ISL club Mumbai City FC, which is in Pot 3 and is the only club from India in the competition.
Following the group stages, all 10 group winners, along with the three best runners-up will qualify for the knockout stages, which is scheduled to take place from February to April.
The final will take place over two legs on May 11 and May 18, 2024, respectively.
- August 24, 2023 12:49Pots
West Zone
Pot 1: Al Ittihad (KSA), Persepolis FC (IRN), Al Sadd SC (QAT), Pakhtakor (UZB), Al Hilal SFC (KSA)
Pot 2: Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Duhail SC (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al Fayha FC (KSA), Nassaji Mazandaran FC (IRN)
Pot 3: Al Faisaly (JOR), FC Istiklol (TJK), Air Force Club (IRQ), Ahal FC (TKM), Mumbai City FC (IND)
Pot 4: Al Ain FC (UAE), Al Nassr (KSA), Sharjah FC (UAE), AGMK FC (UZB), Navbahor (UZB)
East Zone
Pot 1: Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR), Yokohama F. Marinos (JPN), Wuhan Three Towns FC (CHN), Buriram United (THA), Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR)
Pot 2: Ventforet Kofu (JPN), Shandong Taishan FC (CHN), Bangkok United (THA), Pohang Steelers (KOR), Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)
Pot 3: Hanoi FC (VIE), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS), Melbourne City FC (AUS), Lion City Sailors (SGP)
Pot 4: Kitchee SC (HKG), Incheon United FC (KOR), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Zhejiang FC (CHN), BG Pathum United (THA)
- August 24, 2023 12:48Where can you watch the AFC Champions League group-stage draw?
The AFC Champions League group-stage draw can be live-streamed on the AFC Hub YouTube channel from 1:30 PM IST onwards in India.
- August 24, 2023 12:47Not much time left
- August 24, 2023 12:45Draw format explained
40 teams will be divided into 10 groups of four teams each.
Teams in the West Zone will be categorised in Groups A to E and teams in the East Zone will be in Groups F to J.
Clubs from the same Member Association (MA) will not be drawn into the same group.
The West Zone will see Saudi Arabian heavyweights such as Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, while the United Arab Emirates will have representation from Al Ain FC. From Qatar, there will be Al Sadd SC, which will look to reclaim the title.
- August 24, 2023 12:39AFC Champions League is back
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2023-24 group-stage draw will take place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24, at 1:30 PM IST.
This edition of the AFC Champions League is the first competition since the governing body decided to shift from its current Spring-Autumn season to an Autumn-Spring calendar. It will be held from September 2023 to May 2024.
