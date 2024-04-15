ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos leads the race for Golden Boot, Amrinder holds onto Golden Glove top spot before playoffs

It has been a tight race for the ISL League Winners Shield this season, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant neck-and-neck at the top, separated by only two points. The two sides will face each other in the last game of the league phase, in what is essentially a title-deciding encounter.

Odisha FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC are the other teams joining these two sides in the playoffs.

A thrilling conclusion is only fair for this edition of ISL as it has been a tournament filled with exciting matches, brilliant goals and saves.

Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos leads the race for the Golden Boot with 13 goals, closely followed by Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna with 12. Amrinder Singh leads the Golden Glove race with nine clean sheets so far.

ISL Golden Boot standings (highest goalscorer):

Ranking Player Team Matches played Goals 1. Dimitrios Diamantakos Kerala Blasters FC 17 13 2. Roy Krishna Odisha FC 21 12 3. Diego Mauricio Odisha FC 20 10 4. Noah Saadaoui FC Goa 19 10 5. Dimitri Petratos Mohun Bagan Super Giant 19 10

ISL Golden Glove standings (best goalkeeper):

Ranking Player Team Matches played Clean sheets 1. Amrinder Singh Odisha FC 21 9 2. Vishal Kaith Mohun Bagan Super Giant 21 8 3. Phurba Lachenpa Mumbai City FC 18 8 4. Prabhsukhan Singh Gill East Bengal FC 21 7 5. Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep Singh 15 7

ISL Most assists: