ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos leads the race for Golden Boot, Amrinder holds onto Golden Glove top spot before playoffs

It has been a tight race for the ISL League Winners Shield this season, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant neck-and-neck at the top, separated by only two points. The two sides will face each other in the last game of the league phase, in what is essentially a title-deciding encounter.
Odisha FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC are the other teams joining these two sides in the playoffs.
A thrilling conclusion is only fair for this edition of ISL as it has been a tournament filled with exciting matches, brilliant goals and saves.
Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos leads the race for the Golden Boot with 13 goals, closely followed by Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna with 12. Amrinder Singh leads the Golden Glove race with nine clean sheets so far.
ISL Golden Boot standings (highest goalscorer):
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Matches played
|Goals
|1.
|Dimitrios Diamantakos
|Kerala Blasters FC
|17
|13
|2.
|Roy Krishna
|Odisha FC
|21
|12
|3.
|Diego Mauricio
|Odisha FC
|20
|10
|4.
|Noah Saadaoui
|FC Goa
|19
|10
|5.
|Dimitri Petratos
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|19
|10
ISL Golden Glove standings (best goalkeeper):
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Matches played
|Clean sheets
|1.
|Amrinder Singh
|Odisha FC
|21
|9
|2.
|Vishal Kaith
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|21
|8
|3.
|Phurba Lachenpa
|Mumbai City FC
|18
|8
|4.
|Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
|East Bengal FC
|21
|7
|5.
|Arshdeep Singh
|Arshdeep Singh
|15
|7
ISL Most assists:
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Matches played
|Assists
|1.
|Madih Talal
|Punjab FC
|22
|10
|2.
|Rafael Crivellaro
|Chennaiyin FC
|21
|7
|3.
|Manvir Singh
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|19
|7
|4.
|Lallianzuala Chhangte
|Mumbai City FC
|21
|6
|5.
|Amey Ranawade
|Odisha FC
|21
|6
