ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United appoints former Vissel Kobe manager Juan Pedro as head coach

NorthEast United has appointed former Vissel Kobe manager Juan Pedro Benali as its head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Monday.

Over the course of an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades, the 54-year-old has coached teams in three different continents – Europe, Asia, and Africa and has been the Technical Assistant for the Finnish national team.

“It is a great honour for me to accept the appointment as the Head Coach of NEUFC. I am incredibly excited to embark on this journey with the Club as we look to build a competitive team that can challenge at the highest of Levels,” he said after the appointment.

“An African Super Cup Finalist with RS Berkane in 2021, Mr Benali brings with him a pedigree of success and excellence. His role as head coach of Vissel Kobe in 2008 resulted in the team getting promoted into the J-League as well as winning the “Best Attack” Award in Japan,” the club said in a statement.

He won the UAE Cup with Sharjah Football Club in 2003 and reached the semifinals of the Arab Cup with Moroccan club SCC Mohammedia in 2001.

His success in Morocco led to him to join Al Ghrafa Sports Club in Qatar where he led the team to a second-place finish, on level points with the champions, narrowly missing out on the league title on goal difference.

“I have diligently followed the league, observing many players who have either played alongside me or competed against me such as Hugo Boumous, Noah Sadaoui, Mourtada Fall, and Zaid Krouch. As well as having the pleasure of working alongside distinguished professionals like Sergio Lobera, Stuart Baxter, and Miguel Ángel Portugal who competed in this league,” Benali added.