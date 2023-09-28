MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023 24: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC play out exciting 2-2 draw

Rostyn Griffiths and Jorge Pereyra Diaz got on the scoresheet for the Islanders, while Jerry Mawia and Roy Krishna found the net for the Juggernauts.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 22:47 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Jerry Mawia celebrates after scoring a goal.
Jerry Mawia celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Football Sports Development Ltd
infoIcon

Jerry Mawia celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Football Sports Development Ltd

Former champions Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC played out an exciting 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

Odisha took the lead at the stroke of the first half after Jerry Mawia exploited a defensive lapse by Akash Mishra.

However, Mumbai found the equaliser two minutes into the second half.

Rostyn Griffiths rose high above the Odisha defenders to head in a perfect cross by Greg Stewart.

ALSO READ: Indian football: Igor Stimac quashes astrologer allegations; will decide on his future in two days

Odisha went ahead for the second time in the match through Roy Krishna in the 76th minute.

Mumbai’s Nawaz made a rough tackle on Krishna, and the referee awarded a penalty which the latter converted easily.

However, Mumbai restored the parity in the 89th minute.

Vikram Pratap Singh delivered a fine cross into the box that Jorge Diaz headed into the net as the teams shared the point.

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

Odisha FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thiruvananthapuram gears up for first ODI World Cup experience as teams get into warm-up mode
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ISL 2023 24: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC play out exciting 2-2 draw
    PTI
  3. PAK vs NZ: Injury-hit New Zealand gears up to face Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Bayern captain Neuer returns to training, 10 months after breaking leg
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023 24: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC play out exciting 2-2 draw
    PTI
  2. Indian football: Igor Stimac quashes astrologer allegations; will decide on his future in two days
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India vs Saudi Arabia football Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND 0-2 KSA, Sunil Chhetri and Co. knocked out of Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian football at Asian Games 2023: What happened when India last played in Round of 16 of Asiad?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thiruvananthapuram gears up for first ODI World Cup experience as teams get into warm-up mode
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ISL 2023 24: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC play out exciting 2-2 draw
    PTI
  3. PAK vs NZ: Injury-hit New Zealand gears up to face Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Bayern captain Neuer returns to training, 10 months after breaking leg
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment