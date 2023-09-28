ISL 2023 24: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC play out exciting 2-2 draw

Former champions Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC played out an exciting 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match here on Thursday.
Odisha took the lead at the stroke of the first half after Jerry Mawia exploited a defensive lapse by Akash Mishra.
However, Mumbai found the equaliser two minutes into the second half.
Rostyn Griffiths rose high above the Odisha defenders to head in a perfect cross by Greg Stewart.
Odisha went ahead for the second time in the match through Roy Krishna in the 76th minute.
Mumbai’s Nawaz made a rough tackle on Krishna, and the referee awarded a penalty which the latter converted easily.
However, Mumbai restored the parity in the 89th minute.
Vikram Pratap Singh delivered a fine cross into the box that Jorge Diaz headed into the net as the teams shared the point.
