ISL 2023-24 season to start from September 21; Kerala Blasters plays Bengaluru in opening clash

The new season of the Indian Super League will kick off on September 21, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Sportstar can exclusively confirm.

Sources from the league and one of the ISL clubs said that the schedule of the ISL will be released later this week.

“We have not got the full schedule as of now but KBFC versus BFC will be the first match, and it will be Kerala’s first home game,” the source told Sportstar.

This will be the 10th edition of the tournament and the first one to see one of the I-League clubs making its way into the tournament through promotion. Punjab FC (formerly called RoundGlass Punjab), having won the I-league last season, progressed into the ISL, making the league a 12-team affair.

Also Read: In pictures: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats East Bengal to win Durand Cup 2023

The opening fixture of the league will be one of the most high-profile clashes of the tournament, with the two sides involved in a huge controversy last season, during a playoff match at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

BFC’s captain Sunil Chhetri had scored a goal from a free-kick in extra-time, which the Blasters camp thought was taken before the team had gotten ready. As a result, the whole team walked out, led by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The goal proved to be the winner as the match ended with the walkout, eliminating the Blasters, who were the runners-up in the ISL the season before.

In April 2023, the disciplinary committee of the All India Football Federation penalised the club and the coach, with the Serb (Vukomanovic) being handed a 10-match suspension and a fine of five lakh rupees.

As a result, the coach will not be able to attend the opening fixture.

Kerala Blasters played three games each in the Super Cup and the Durand Cup since the penalty, and Vukomanovic will have to wait for four more games to earn his presence in the dugout.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will hope to start its season afresh with the Indian Super League.

The Blues, who were the Durand Cup champion last year, chose to go with their reserve squad in this edition of the tournament, under head coach Bibiano Fernandes and, will see Simon Grayson start his senior side in the ISL as its first real test this season.