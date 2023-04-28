India

IWL 2022-23:Sethu FC blanks Churchill Brothers FC 6-0

In the Sethu FC side, containing a host of Indian youth internationals, Kajol Dsouza shone the most with four goals in the first half against Churchill Brothers FC on Friday.

PTI
AHMEDABAD 28 April, 2023 17:18 IST
Sethu FC thumped Churchill Brothers FC 6-0 in the first round of the IWL 2022-23 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Sethu FC thumped Churchill Brothers FC 6-0 in the first round of the IWL 2022-23 in Ahmedabad on Friday.



The opening round of matches in the 2022-23 Hero Indian Women’s League drew to an end with a thumping 6-0 victory for Sethu FC over Churchill Brothers FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In the Madurai side, containing a host of Indian youth internationals, Kajol Dsouza shone the most with four goals in the first half.

Sunita Munda and Kenyan forward Ivy Faith Atieno added two more to wrap up a solid win for Sethu, which took it to joint-top of the Group B table alongside Odisha FC, which also won 6-0 against CRPF FC on Thursday.

Group A saw defending champion Gokulam Kerala get off to the perfect start with an 8-2 drubbing of East Bengal FC. All in all, there were 35 goals in the first eight matches of the new IWL season.

Gokulam Kerala, who won last year’s title with 11 wins out of 11, had a whirlwind of a start in this year’s competition, going 3-0 up after just seven minutes against Calcutta Women’s Football League Champions East Bengal.

