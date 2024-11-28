ISL 2024-25: Boris Singh scores match-winner as FC Goa beats Kerala Blasters

Boris Singh’s tricky shot late in the first half gave FC Goa a 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

The 24-year-old from Imphal, who had been posing a threat with his raids on the right flank, fired a shot from the edge of the box after receiving a pass from Sahil Tavora and his attempt bounced off goalkeeper Sachin’s hands and went in.

Sachin perhaps expected a cross into the box and when the shot came, as his desperate attempt to wave off the danger only saw him directing the ball into a corner.

KBFC vs FCG Highlights

The Blasters, who had impressed with a stunning 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the last game, were a shade better tonight. They advanced nicely through the flanks and there was frequently a flurry of action on the left where Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh and Noah Sadaoui posed a threat, with Adrian Luna joining in often.

Minutes after the start, K.P. Rahul sent a cross to Noah Sadaoui and the Moroccan sent it over from inside the box. Noah, with his spurts, kept the Goa defence on high alert throughout the match but the home side could not convert their chances.

Goa, meanwhile, worked the ball around nicely and came close to taking the lead midway through the first half but Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena’s attempt hit the upright. And just before half-time came the match-winner from Boris.

The Blasters came up with desperate attempts towards the end but the Goa defence handled them well.