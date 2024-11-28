 />
ISL 2024-25: Boris Singh scores match-winner as FC Goa beats Kerala Blasters

Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh perhaps expected a cross into the box and when the shot came, as his desperate attempt to wave off the danger only saw him directing Boris’ attempt into a corner.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 22:29 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Boris Singh celebrates after scoring for Kerala Blasters against FC Goa in an Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the JLN stadium in Kochi on November 28.
Boris Singh celebrates after scoring for Kerala Blasters against FC Goa in an Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the JLN stadium in Kochi on November 28. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL
infoIcon

Boris Singh celebrates after scoring for Kerala Blasters against FC Goa in an Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the JLN stadium in Kochi on November 28. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL

Boris Singh’s tricky shot late in the first half gave FC Goa a 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

The 24-year-old from Imphal, who had been posing a threat with his raids on the right flank, fired a shot from the edge of the box after receiving a pass from Sahil Tavora and his attempt bounced off goalkeeper Sachin’s hands and went in.

Sachin perhaps expected a cross into the box and when the shot came, as his desperate attempt to wave off the danger only saw him directing the ball into a corner.

KBFC vs FCG Highlights

The Blasters, who had impressed with a stunning 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the last game, were a shade better tonight. They advanced nicely through the flanks and there was frequently a flurry of action on the left where Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh and Noah Sadaoui posed a threat, with Adrian Luna joining in often.

Minutes after the start, K.P. Rahul sent a cross to Noah Sadaoui and the Moroccan sent it over from inside the box. Noah, with his spurts, kept the Goa defence on high alert throughout the match but the home side could not convert their chances.

Goa, meanwhile, worked the ball around nicely and came close to taking the lead midway through the first half but Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena’s attempt hit the upright. And just before half-time came the match-winner from Boris.

The Blasters came up with desperate attempts towards the end but the Goa defence handled them well.

The result:
Kerala Blasters 0 lost to FC Goa 1 (Boris Singh 40).

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Boris Singh scores match-winner as FC Goa beats Kerala Blasters
    Stan Rayan
  2. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United visits Kolkata as East Bengal eyes first league win
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Highlights, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 FCG; Boris Singh’s goal gives Gaurs all three points
    Team Sportstar
  4. India should plan to reach top 50 FIFA ranking in next 10 years, says Mansukh Mandaviya
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch KBFC v FCG; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

