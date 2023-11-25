Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch KBFC vs HFC, predicted lineups, preview and more

PREVIEW:

Kerala Blasters is all set to host Hyderabad FC in its seventh game of the season as the in-form home side eyes the top of the league table.

The Tuskers has shown timely tactical awareness on both ends of the pitch to secure four wins and draw so far in the ISL and stand second in the standings.

Hyderabad FC is unfortunately winless in its last five away games and is still seeking its first victory of this campaign. It has played out 1-1 draws in each of its last three games and is desperate for thee-points being eleventh in the running.

Predicted lineups:

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna, Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Joao Victor, Petteri Pennane, Mohammad Yasir, Felipe Amorim, Joseph Knowles, Aaren D’Silva

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO