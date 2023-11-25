MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch KBFC vs HFC, predicted lineups, preview and more

KBFC vs HFC: All you need to know before the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 07:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC
FILE PHOTO: Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

PREVIEW:

Kerala Blasters is all set to host Hyderabad FC in its seventh game of the season as the in-form home side eyes the top of the league table.

The Tuskers has shown timely tactical awareness on both ends of the pitch to secure four wins and draw so far in the ISL and stand second in the standings.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Two and half years more of suffering and frustration, says Vukomanovic on the wait for VAR

Hyderabad FC is unfortunately winless in its last five away games and is still seeking its first victory of this campaign. It has played out 1-1 draws in each of its last three games and is desperate for thee-points being eleventh in the running.

Predicted lineups:

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna, Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Joao Victor, Petteri Pennane, Mohammad Yasir, Felipe Amorim, Joseph Knowles, Aaren D’Silva

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match start?
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, November 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.
Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

