MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless after first-quarter

KBFC vs JFC: Live updates from the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

Updated : Oct 01, 2023 20:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC training during match 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 1, 2023. AK BijuRaj /Focus Sports/ISL
Kerala Blasters FC training during match 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 1, 2023. AK BijuRaj /Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: AK BijuRaj
lightbox-info

Kerala Blasters FC training during match 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 1, 2023. AK BijuRaj /Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: AK BijuRaj

Follow Sportstar’s live blog of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates from the clash.

  • October 01, 2023 20:29
    25’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    There is a lull in the tempo of the match right now as both teams seem intent on winning the midfield battle. There is hardly any penetrative play by either team.

  • October 01, 2023 20:24
    22’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    Pritam takes too much time in clearing his lines, which allows Manzorro to steal the ball from the former. Manzorro spots Len, making a run to his right and tries to spread the ball to him, but an excellent block prevents Len from getting the ball.

  • October 01, 2023 20:21
    19’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    Danish tries to thread a pass to Peprah, who had made the run. But, the pass is not accurate and also has a lot of weight on it and Peprah could not reach the ball.

  • October 01, 2023 20:18
    16’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    Manzorro puts in an excellent first-time pass inside the box, but the Blasters defence is compact enough to deal with the danger and the ball ultimately goes to Sachin.

  • October 01, 2023 20:17
    14’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    JFC sub: IN- Ricky OUT- Imran

  • October 01, 2023 20:17
    13’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    It seems like Imran Khan has suffered an injury related to his hamstring and he cannot continue anymore. He is stretchered off the pitch. That is disappointing from Jamshedpur’s perspective because Imran has been of its better players.

  • October 01, 2023 20:13
    9’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    A positive move by Jamshedpur FC as a long ball is played towards Chima near the Kerala Blasters area. Nothing comes of it as Sachin does well to venture out and collect the ball confidently.

  • October 01, 2023 20:09
    7’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    Pritam spots Luna’s run and tries to find him with an aerial through ball, but the pass had too much weight, which allows Rehenesh to collect the ball before Luna could reach it.

  • October 01, 2023 20:07
    3’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    Elsinho is already a busy man in the heart of the Jamshedpur defence as the away teams soaks the early attacking pressure from the Blasters. The first 15 minutes will be crucial for the Men of Steel.

  • October 01, 2023 20:04
    1’ KBFC 0-0 JFC

    An awkward bounce proves troublesome for the Jamshedpur defence. Peprah chases the ball and looked like he would get to it, but Rehenesh anticipates the danger and comes off his line to collect.

  • October 01, 2023 20:01
    KICK-OFF!

    The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 group-stage match is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

  • October 01, 2023 19:44
    The Manjappada in their full glory!
  • October 01, 2023 19:31
    From the coach’s corner!

    Kerala Blasters assistant coach Frank Dauwen - “Even tomorrow, when it rains, it’s not going to be a problem. Normally, before the game, we need water for the pitch so I think it’s no problem.”


    “The Blasters began their season with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru and though Jamshedpur managed only a goalless draw against East Bengal, Blasters’ Adrian Luna feels it could be a difficult match.”


    “They are going to play five in the back or in the middle so it’s going to be a difficult block to break but we are going to do it and we are going to win,” said Luna. “But we have to work really hard.”


    Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper - “When you play against any team that’s got fan support like the Blasters have, you have to match the work rate as an opponent...and play with your eyes wide open.”


    “The rain does affect the game. And it probably is a disadvantage to the home team. It’s a leveller.”

  • October 01, 2023 19:03
    Jamshedpur FC lineup!
  • October 01, 2023 19:01
    Kerala Blasters lineup!
  • October 01, 2023 18:49
    Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head record!

    Matches: 14

    Kerala Blasters wins: 4

    Draws: 7

    Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

  • October 01, 2023 18:31
    PREVIEW

    Playing in a stadium packed to the brim, with the major section of the crowd rooting for the home team could be a challenging task for visiting sides.


    And Jamshedpur FC will feel that heat when it travels to Kochi to face Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.


    Though JFC’s head coach Scott Cooper spoke with a bit of envy about the great support KBFC enjoys at home, he also felt that the heavy rain here could be a great leveller.


    “When you play against any team that’s got fan support like the Blasters have, you have to match the work rate as an opponent...and play with your eyes wide open,” said Cooper.


    “The rain does affect the game. And it probably is a disadvantage to the home team. It’s a leveller.”


    Read full preview HERE

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to continue winning form against Jamshedpur FC

    The Blasters beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in its first game and though JFC managed only a goalless draw against East Bengal, KBFC’s Adrian Luna feels it could be a difficult match.


    Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming info


    When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?


    The match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 1, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.


    Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match?


    The match will be telecast on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).


    The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

Kerala Blasters /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Nandini Agasara wins bronze in women’s heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless after first-quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Official fractures leg after being hit by hammer
    AFP
  4. Asian Games 2023: Full list of India’s medals in athletics on October 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Tajinderpal, Avinash Sable win gold; Indian men’s shooting trap team bags gold; Jyothi Yarajji wins silver amid disqualification controversy; India 4th with 13 gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless after first-quarter
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton brace guides East Bengal to 2-1 win against Hyderabad for first win of the season
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Indian football: India beats Pakistan 3-0 to win SAFF U19 title
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to continue winning form against Jamshedpur FC
    Stan Rayan
  5. Santosh Trophy 2023: Former champion Kerala’s preparations marred by rain as it braces for tough group stage campaign
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Nandini Agasara wins bronze in women’s heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless after first-quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Official fractures leg after being hit by hammer
    AFP
  4. Asian Games 2023: Full list of India’s medals in athletics on October 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Tajinderpal, Avinash Sable win gold; Indian men’s shooting trap team bags gold; Jyothi Yarajji wins silver amid disqualification controversy; India 4th with 13 gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment