Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless after first-quarter

Key Updates
- October 01, 2023 20:2925’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
There is a lull in the tempo of the match right now as both teams seem intent on winning the midfield battle. There is hardly any penetrative play by either team.
- October 01, 2023 20:2422’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
Pritam takes too much time in clearing his lines, which allows Manzorro to steal the ball from the former. Manzorro spots Len, making a run to his right and tries to spread the ball to him, but an excellent block prevents Len from getting the ball.
- October 01, 2023 20:2119’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
Danish tries to thread a pass to Peprah, who had made the run. But, the pass is not accurate and also has a lot of weight on it and Peprah could not reach the ball.
- October 01, 2023 20:1816’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
Manzorro puts in an excellent first-time pass inside the box, but the Blasters defence is compact enough to deal with the danger and the ball ultimately goes to Sachin.
- October 01, 2023 20:1714’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
JFC sub: IN- Ricky OUT- Imran
- October 01, 2023 20:1713’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
It seems like Imran Khan has suffered an injury related to his hamstring and he cannot continue anymore. He is stretchered off the pitch. That is disappointing from Jamshedpur’s perspective because Imran has been of its better players.
- October 01, 2023 20:139’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
A positive move by Jamshedpur FC as a long ball is played towards Chima near the Kerala Blasters area. Nothing comes of it as Sachin does well to venture out and collect the ball confidently.
- October 01, 2023 20:097’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
Pritam spots Luna’s run and tries to find him with an aerial through ball, but the pass had too much weight, which allows Rehenesh to collect the ball before Luna could reach it.
- October 01, 2023 20:073’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
Elsinho is already a busy man in the heart of the Jamshedpur defence as the away teams soaks the early attacking pressure from the Blasters. The first 15 minutes will be crucial for the Men of Steel.
- October 01, 2023 20:041’ KBFC 0-0 JFC
An awkward bounce proves troublesome for the Jamshedpur defence. Peprah chases the ball and looked like he would get to it, but Rehenesh anticipates the danger and comes off his line to collect.
- October 01, 2023 20:01KICK-OFF!
The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 group-stage match is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
- October 01, 2023 19:44The Manjappada in their full glory!
- October 01, 2023 19:31From the coach’s corner!
Kerala Blasters assistant coach Frank Dauwen - “Even tomorrow, when it rains, it’s not going to be a problem. Normally, before the game, we need water for the pitch so I think it’s no problem.”
“The Blasters began their season with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru and though Jamshedpur managed only a goalless draw against East Bengal, Blasters’ Adrian Luna feels it could be a difficult match.”
“They are going to play five in the back or in the middle so it’s going to be a difficult block to break but we are going to do it and we are going to win,” said Luna. “But we have to work really hard.”
Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper - “When you play against any team that’s got fan support like the Blasters have, you have to match the work rate as an opponent...and play with your eyes wide open.”
“The rain does affect the game. And it probably is a disadvantage to the home team. It’s a leveller.”
- October 01, 2023 19:03Jamshedpur FC lineup!
- October 01, 2023 19:01Kerala Blasters lineup!
- October 01, 2023 18:49Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head record!
Matches: 14
Kerala Blasters wins: 4
Draws: 7
Jamshedpur FC wins: 3
- October 01, 2023 18:31PREVIEW
Playing in a stadium packed to the brim, with the major section of the crowd rooting for the home team could be a challenging task for visiting sides.
And Jamshedpur FC will feel that heat when it travels to Kochi to face Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.
Though JFC’s head coach Scott Cooper spoke with a bit of envy about the great support KBFC enjoys at home, he also felt that the heavy rain here could be a great leveller.
“When you play against any team that’s got fan support like the Blasters have, you have to match the work rate as an opponent...and play with your eyes wide open,” said Cooper.
“The rain does affect the game. And it probably is a disadvantage to the home team. It’s a leveller.”
Read full preview HERE
ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to continue winning form against Jamshedpur FC
The Blasters beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in its first game and though JFC managed only a goalless draw against East Bengal, KBFC’s Adrian Luna feels it could be a difficult match.
Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming info
When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 1, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match?
The match will be telecast on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
