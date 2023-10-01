Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless after first-quarter

From the coach’s corner!

Kerala Blasters assistant coach Frank Dauwen - “Even tomorrow, when it rains, it’s not going to be a problem. Normally, before the game, we need water for the pitch so I think it’s no problem.”

“The Blasters began their season with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru and though Jamshedpur managed only a goalless draw against East Bengal, Blasters’ Adrian Luna feels it could be a difficult match.”

“They are going to play five in the back or in the middle so it’s going to be a difficult block to break but we are going to do it and we are going to win,” said Luna. “But we have to work really hard.”

Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper - “When you play against any team that’s got fan support like the Blasters have, you have to match the work rate as an opponent...and play with your eyes wide open.”

“The rain does affect the game. And it probably is a disadvantage to the home team. It’s a leveller.”