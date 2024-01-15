MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, LIVE Streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Here is the preview and live streaming info for the KBFC vs JFC Super Cup game in Bhubaneshwar on Monday.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 08:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC player Kwame Peprah dancing with his teammate after scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Kerala Blasters FC player Kwame Peprah dancing with his teammate after scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters FC player Kwame Peprah dancing with his teammate after scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look to continue its push towards a maiden Super Cup triumph with its second consecutive win when it faces fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 in Bhubaneshwar on Monday.

KBFC, the current leaders of the 2023/34 ISL season, beat I-League outfit Shillong Lajong on Wednesday to get its campaign off to the perfect start.

Kwame Peprah scored a first half brace to put the Blasters in control of the game. But a contentious penalty after a foul by Sachin Suresh, trying to catch a through ball into the box, saw Shillong equalise.

Mohammed Aimen scored a header early in the second half to secure the points for the Blasters.

Jamshedpur on the other hand managed a comeback win over NorthEast United in its first encounter. Nestor fired NorthEast ahead in the 17th minute in Khalid Jamil’s first game in charge of the the Red Miners.

Daniel Chima equalised in the 68th minute following a cross from Ambri, and the latter sealed the result with a goal in the 88th minute.

Jamshedpur FC is winless in its previous four games against the Blasters, only managing a solitary point. The team will look to put that streak to and end on Monday, but has quite a difficult task in its hands.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off? 
The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 19:30 PM IST, Monday, January 15 at the Kalinga Stadium (Main Pitch) in Bhubaneswar.
How can you watch the East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the  Sports18 Channel (TV).
The game will also be livestreamed on the  JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

Kalinga Super Cup /

Kerala Blasters /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, LIVE Streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe and Barcola score in PSG’s 2-0 win at Lens; Goal for Lille birthday boy Jonathan David
    AP
  3. La Liga leader Girona held to 0-0 draw at last-place Almeria
    AP
  4. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier: Under Argentine coach Sergio Vigil’s tutelage, Chile dreams of maiden Olympic quota
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. AFCON 2024: Salah rescues point for Egypt with late penalty against Mozambique
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, LIVE Streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal edges past Sreenidi Deccan despite second half fightback
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Highlights, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Maher, Siverio goals help EBFC beat SDFC 2 - 1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Petratos’ penalty seals dramatic win for Mohun Bagan over Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC highlights, MBSG 2-1 HFC, Kalinga Super Cup: Petratos’ late penalty hands Mariners a hard fought win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, LIVE Streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mbappe and Barcola score in PSG’s 2-0 win at Lens; Goal for Lille birthday boy Jonathan David
    AP
  3. La Liga leader Girona held to 0-0 draw at last-place Almeria
    AP
  4. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier: Under Argentine coach Sergio Vigil’s tutelage, Chile dreams of maiden Olympic quota
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. AFCON 2024: Salah rescues point for Egypt with late penalty against Mozambique
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment