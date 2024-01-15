Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, LIVE Streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look to continue its push towards a maiden Super Cup triumph with its second consecutive win when it faces fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 in Bhubaneshwar on Monday.

KBFC, the current leaders of the 2023/34 ISL season, beat I-League outfit Shillong Lajong on Wednesday to get its campaign off to the perfect start.

Kwame Peprah scored a first half brace to put the Blasters in control of the game. But a contentious penalty after a foul by Sachin Suresh, trying to catch a through ball into the box, saw Shillong equalise.

Mohammed Aimen scored a header early in the second half to secure the points for the Blasters.

Jamshedpur on the other hand managed a comeback win over NorthEast United in its first encounter. Nestor fired NorthEast ahead in the 17th minute in Khalid Jamil’s first game in charge of the the Red Miners.

Daniel Chima equalised in the 68th minute following a cross from Ambri, and the latter sealed the result with a goal in the 88th minute.

Jamshedpur FC is winless in its previous four games against the Blasters, only managing a solitary point. The team will look to put that streak to and end on Monday, but has quite a difficult task in its hands.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO