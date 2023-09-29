India football men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Friday, named a provisional 26-man India squad for the Merdeka Cup 2023, to be played in Malaysia from October 13-17.
The Merdeka Cup 2023 will be a four-team affair with hosts Malaysia, Palestine and Tajikistan being the other teams and it will be played on a knockout basis.
ALSO READ: Indian football: Igor Stimac quashes astrologer allegations; will decide on his future in two days
India will take on host Malaysia in the second semifinal on October 13.
Palestine and Tajikistan will cross swords in the first semifinal earlier on the same day.
October 17 has been kept as the day for the final and also for the third-placed match, which will be played between the two losing semifinalists.
The final list of 23 players, who will travel to Malaysia, will be announced in the second week of October.
India provisional 26-man squad
Latest on Sportstar
- Merdeka Cup 2023: Igor Stimac names provisional 26-man India squad
- AFI to decentralise national coaching camps from next year
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 - LIVE - India fourth with 32 medals in total, China crosses 100-gold mark
- India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 6-0 MAS fulltime; India beats Malaysia
- ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score, Warm-Ups: Rizwan retires out after hundred vs New Zealand; Sri Lanka struggles to accelerate vs Bangladesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE