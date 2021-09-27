Mohammad Nawaz joins Mumbai City FC on a three-year deal

Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz has signed a three-year playing contract with Mumbai City FC that will keep him at the club until May, 2024.

Nawaz joins the Islanders after a fruitful stint at FC Goa, where he played for two years. He signed up with FC Goa as an 18-year-old in 2018, for the team's reserve team in the I-League second division. In 2018-19, he was handed his first-team debut.

Nawaz recorded as many as nine clean sheets in 33 appearances in his first two seasons. He played 10 matches for FC Goa in the 2020-21 season.

“I would like to thank Mumbai City FC for showing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to play at a club that wants to win games and win trophies. I had a chance to speak to many of my friends who are now my teammates and they spoke highly of the great culture at the club. I’m looking forward to getting started on this exciting journey with my new family and achieve great things along the way,” he said in a communique released by the club.