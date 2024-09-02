MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG beats 10-man East Bengal FC on penalties in exhibition match played in Lucknow

Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious as it beat a 10-man East Bengal FC, 3-2 on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan emerged victorious on penalties in the Chief Minister’s Cup derby match against East Bengal FC on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

After Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Muhammed Ashique K’s second-half leveller, the Green and Maroon Brigade nicked a 3-2 win on penalties to claim the first ever Kolkata Derby in the City of Nawabs.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath announced the construction of football pitches, mini stadiums and playgrounds across the state. Present on the occasion was AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

ALSO READ | Intercontinental Cup: Manolo Marquez hopes for happy homecoming as India kicks off campaign against underdog Mauritius

“I am pleased to announce that the Uttar Pradesh government is currently constructing playgrounds in 57,000 gram panchayats and mini stadiums in 825 development blocks across the state, while also pushing forward the agenda of building a stadium in each of the 75 districts. We are moving forward with a big target. A lot of sporting activities have commenced recently in our state,” said the Chief Minister.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started off all guns blazing and would’ve taken the lead in the first 19 seconds had Suhail Ahmad Bhat not been in an offside position before flicking a fine header into the back of the net. The Mariners were quick in their attacks and were able to find spaces through the middle rather easily in the opening minutes. In the eighth minute, Ningombam Engson Singh blasted his effort wide from a good position.

East Bengal’s first real foray in the Mohun Bagan SG box came in the 15th minute when Hira Mondal made a mazy run to the by-line but he was stopped on his tracks by Raj Basfore.

Mohun Bagan SG’s continued pressure paid off in the 18th minute when they took the lead from a set-piece. Salahudheen Adnan K’S free-kick landed on the feet of an unmarked Suhail, who punted a perfect side-footed volley past the outstretched gloves of Aditya Patra.

Salahudheen could’ve doubled the lead when he was released in plenty of space in the box but his shot lacked power and Patra made an easy collection.

East Bengal were able to reduce the tempo of Mohun Bagan SG’s attacks and kept more possession of the ball towards the end of the half, but their lack of creativity in the final third was evident.

Mohun Bagan started off stronger after the restart as well, with two good opportunities falling their way early on. Loitongbam Taison Singh’s free-kick from just over 20 yards missed the target by a few inches. In the 53rd minute, the winger made a brilliant run on the right and cut it across the face of goal for Engson, who ballooned his shot over from merely eight yards out.

That glaring miss would come back to haunt Mohun Bagan SG as East Bengal bagged the equalising goal in the 71st minute. Tanmay Das rolled a low ball in the middle of the box for Muhammed Ashique K, and the substitute took a touch before poking the ball through a crowd of legs and into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

In the penalty shoot-out, Mohun Bagan SG converted three of its kicks via Serto Worneilen Kom, Adil Abdulla and Ravi Bahadur Rana. Despite Aditya Patra saving two penalties and Ashique and Chiku Mandi scoring for East Bengal, it wasn’t enough as Tanmay Das, Vishnu PV and Muhammed Musharaf failed to convert.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

