ISL 2024-25: BC Jindal Group acquires Hyderabad FC

Jindal Football, under the ambit of the BC Jindal Group, announces the acquisition of the sporting license of Indian Super League (ISL) team Hyderabad FC.

This acquisition marks the BC Jindal Group’s first venture into the Indian sports ecosystem with the group’s overall focus on raising the aspirational value of sports in India and providing a platform for young Indian talents to develop and compete at the global level.

Hyderabad FC, known as the Nawabs, will kick off its campaign with an away match against Bengaluru FC on September 19.

Founded on August 27, 2019, Hyderabad FC quickly made its mark by clinching the ISL title in the 2021-22 season, triumphing over Kerala Blasters in a thrilling final.

The club plays its home games at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, located in the vibrant Hyderabad suburb of Gachibowli.

“With a population of 1.4 billion, India is a sleeping giant in the world of football. Our venture into the sport with Hyderabad FC is driven by a desire to uncover and address the obstacles facing Indian football. Our goal is to nurture home-grown talent and foster the growth of this beautiful game in India,” said a Hyderabad FC spokesperson on behalf of the new ownership.

“We envision a future where Indian players compete at the highest international levels, and we dream of the day when India participates in the FIFA World Cup finals. This is the vision guiding our efforts in Indian football,” he added.