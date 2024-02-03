Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, ISL 10: Head-to-head record of Kolkata derby, MBSG v EBFC H2H

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, the two biggest football clubs in Kolkata will be at sword’s point yet again, in the upcoming Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL), on Saturday.

The historic rivalry dates back to over 100 years with the first match on August 8, 1921.

Since then, the two clubs have played 392 matches so far with both teams having a neck-to-neck record against each other. East Bengal has won 139 games while Mohun Bagan had 128 derby wins.

East Bengal FC captain Cleiton (right) tries to hold the ball before scoring goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Hugo Boumous in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

The Red-and-Gold brigade comes into the match after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, its first trophy in 12 years, with a 1-0 win against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record

Played - 392 | East Bengal - 139 | Mohun Bagan - 128 | Draw - 125

How may times has Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has maintained a 100 percent win record in the Kolkata derby, having won all six matches against its arch-rival in the Indian Super League.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record in ISL

Played - 6 | East Bengal - 0 | Mohun Bagan - 6 | Draw - 0

All East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL matches:

Year Scoreline November 27, 2020 East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan SG February 19, 2021 Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal November 27, 2021 East Bengal 0-3 Mohun Bagan SG January 29, 2022 Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal October 29, 2022 Mohun Bagan SG 2-0 East Bengal February 25, 2023 East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan SG

When and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal?

The Indian Super League fixture, Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal can be watches live on Sports19 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.