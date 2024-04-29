MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24, MCFC v FCG: What happened in last five Mumbai City vs FC Goa games before 2nd leg semifinal?

Mumbai City will hold a slender advantage in the second leg, courtesy of a thrilling comeback win it pulled over Goa last week in the first leg.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 07:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players of Mumbai City FC celebrate a goal during a semifinal (Leg 1) football match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season against FC Goa.
Players of Mumbai City FC celebrate a goal during a semifinal (Leg 1) football match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: PTI
Players of Mumbai City FC celebrate a goal during a semifinal (Leg 1) football match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai City will take on FC Goa in the second leg of their ISL semifinal clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

The home side will hold a slender advantage, courtesy of a thrilling comeback win it pulled over Goa last week in the first leg.

Here is what happened in the last five games between the two sides:

Mumbai City 3 - 2 FC Goa (ISL 2024 Semifinal 1st leg)

Mumbai City’s Chhangte celebrates after scoring against FC Goa.
Mumbai City's Chhangte celebrates after scoring against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: Adimazes
Mumbai City’s Chhangte celebrates after scoring against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: Adimazes

Mumbai City scored three injury-time goals to negate two early goals from FC Goa to secure an incredible comeback win in the first leg of the ISL 2023-24 semifinal in Goa.

Lallianzuala Chhangte led the line for Mumbai with a brace, while Vikram Partap Singh found the other goal for the visiting side. Goa’s lead came from the boots of Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes.

Mumbai City 1 - 1 FC Goa (February, 2024)

Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal.
Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Hariom Hans /Focus Sports/ISL
Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Hariom Hans /Focus Sports/ISL

Vikram scored the opener for hosts Mumbai early in the second half in the second league encounter between the two sides in this ISL season.

Mohammad Yasir soon found the equaliser for Goa. Despite a lot of goalmouth action, the score remained 1-1.

FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City (December, 2023)

Jay Gupta of FC Goa in action.
Jay Gupta of FC Goa in action. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL
Jay Gupta of FC Goa in action. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL

There was nothing to separate the two sides when they first met in the 2023-24 ISL season, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The two sides settled for a goalless stalemate after a dull match, which produced just three shots on target.

FC Goa 3 - 5 Mumbai City (February, 2023)

Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC scores a goal during match 96 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.
Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC scores a goal during match 96 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.
Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC scores a goal during match 96 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

Prior to the drab draw in December, FC Goa and Mumbai City had produced an iconic eight-goal thriller, with the latter securing a vital away win in its push for the ISL shield.

Greg Stewart was the star of the show for Mumbai, with the Scottish midfielders scoring two first-half goals. Chhangte and Vikram were scorers on that day too as they helped Mumbai to a 5-3 win.

Mumbai City 4 - 1 FC Goa (December, 2022)

Jorge Pereyra Diaz of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal.
Jorge Pereyra Diaz of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal.
Jorge Pereyra Diaz of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal.

Striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz led the line for Mumbai City as it trampled Goa 4-1 in a league game at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Chhangte found the net in between Diaz’s brace as Mumbai ran away with the game. Goa’s cause wasn’t helped by a late red card its midfielder Edu Bedia received.

