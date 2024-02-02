Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, OFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos strike keeps Blasters in front at half-time

From the coach’s corner!

Sergio Lobera (Odisha FC head coach): “The motivation is 200% because we are in a good position now. We know, everyone knows, the second half of the season will be more difficult because the teams changed a lot. Some clubs are improving their squads. And obviously, in the second half of the season, there are a lot of things to play for, for all the teams. And always in the history of the ISL, the second half was more and more difficult, but we need to be ready.”

Ivan Vukomanovic (Kerala Blasters head coach): “Knowing the fact that we are facing one of the best teams in the league, who is in very good shape and well-balanced, it’s the only team I’d say in the last period who were playing with consistency with the full squad.