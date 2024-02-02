Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, OFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos strike keeps Blasters in front at half-time

- February 02, 2024 20:18HALF-TIME! OFC 0-1 KBFC
Diamantakos’ 11th-minute strike keeps Kerala Blasters in a 1-0 lead against Odisha FC at the break.
- February 02, 2024 20:1745’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Two minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- February 02, 2024 20:1645’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Odisha tries to play out from the back but is caught out of possession. The ball falls kindly for Danish who goes for a thunderous first-time effort. Amrinder does well to make a save with leg.
- February 02, 2024 20:1342’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Mauricio gets the ball at the edge of the box, cuts in and goes for a grounded effort. However, he pulls his effort wide.
- February 02, 2024 20:0937’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Beautiful one-touch passing football by Odisha FC as Krishan releases Mauricio on the right. Mauricio powers his way into the box and without having a proper cutback option, takes a shot from a tight angle. But Sachin was always favourite to make the save and he does.
- February 02, 2024 20:0635’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Roy Krishna does well to bring down the ball with a deft touch at the edge of the box. He goes for a cutback as Isak prepares to shoot. But the ball does not reach the Odisha FC player.
- February 02, 2024 20:0332’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
As the match halts momentarily for a cooling break, Vukomanovic will be happy with his team’s performance. Blasters have been solid with their defending and has a slender 1-0 lead. However, Lobera’s Odisha is asking questions and the match is very much in the balance.
- February 02, 2024 19:5929’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Jahouh finds Delgado with a well-measured cross inside the box from an Odisha freekick. Delgado jumps to get a header away at goal but the effort is not on target.
- February 02, 2024 19:5726’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
It is Odisha FC doing most of the attacking right now as Kerala is pegged back in its own half. But the Blasters look compact with their defensive shape and the Odisha’s high line means that the Blasters can capitalise on the counter.
- February 02, 2024 19:5322’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Kotal tries to turn provider as he swings in a delicious cross from the right flank, intended for Diamantakos, who could not reach the ball in time.
- February 02, 2024 19:5120’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Roy Krishna almost scores a brilliant equalizer - Ralte swings a cross inside the box from the left flank. The ball reaches the far-post and Krishna meets it with an acrobatic first-time effort. The ball almost loops over Sachin and ends up inside the net. Mauricio could have also tapped the ball in but could not reach it.
- February 02, 2024 19:4615’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Odisha has its first chance at scoring a goal. Isak Ralte gets at the end of the cutback from the left flank. Ralte goes for a first-time shot but his effort goes straight to Sachin.
- February 02, 2024 19:4515’ OFC 0-1 KBFC
Daisuke spots Danish’s run inside the box and slips in a good pass for him. Danish tries to shoot on the turn but is crowded out.
- February 02, 2024 19:41GOAL11’ GOOOALL! OFC 0-1 KBFC! DIAMANTAKOS SCORES!
Kerala Blasters makes full use of the pitch to score that one. Nihal gets the ball on the right flank and makes a dangerous run down the channel. He uses raw pace to get inside the Odisha box and rolls the ball along the six-yard box. The ball reaches Diamantakos at the far-post who puts the ball inside the net with the easiest of finishes.
- February 02, 2024 19:387’ OFC 0-0 KBFC
It has mainly been a midfield battle till now. Both teams show positive attacking intent but neither has been been able to carve out a clear-cut chance as of now.
- February 02, 2024 19:354’ OFC 0-0 KBFC
The Blasters slowly trying to make inroads into the Odisha final third. Both teams have looked defensively solid in the opening minutes of the first-half.
- February 02, 2024 19:321’ OFC 0-0 KBFC
Lobera’s Odisha FC makes an attacking start in front of a home crowd. No clear-cut chances yet but the intent looks positive from the Juggernauts.
- February 02, 2024 19:30Kick-off!
The ISL 2023-24 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters is underway at the Kalimga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
- February 02, 2024 19:00From the coach’s corner!
Sergio Lobera (Odisha FC head coach): “The motivation is 200% because we are in a good position now. We know, everyone knows, the second half of the season will be more difficult because the teams changed a lot. Some clubs are improving their squads. And obviously, in the second half of the season, there are a lot of things to play for, for all the teams. And always in the history of the ISL, the second half was more and more difficult, but we need to be ready.”
Ivan Vukomanovic (Kerala Blasters head coach): “Knowing the fact that we are facing one of the best teams in the league, who is in very good shape and well-balanced, it’s the only team I’d say in the last period who were playing with consistency with the full squad.
- February 02, 2024 18:48Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head
Matches: 19
Kerala Blasters Win: 6
Odisha FC Win: 3
Draws: 10
Kerala Blasters Goals: 35
Odisha FC goals: 26
- February 02, 2024 18:33Odisha FC starting XI
- February 02, 2024 18:31Kerala Blasters starting XI
- February 02, 2024 18:17Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI
Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK, C), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gehlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Princeton Robello, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Isak Ralte, Roy Krishna, Jerry Lalrinzuala.
Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, KP Rahul, Daisuke Sakai, Dimitros Diamantakos(C)
- February 02, 2024 18:00Preview
Odisha FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in an exciting clash set to bring the audience to the edge of their seats at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.
Lobera not only brought a winning mentality to the club but also propelled their success at the continental level, helping them qualify to the knockouts of the AFC Cup. Right now, the team is third in the standings, just two points behind the top-placed Kerala Blasters FC.
A victory in this fixture will help them pip the Ivan Vukomanovic-coached side in the standings, whereas a positive result for the Kochi-based outfit will help them build distance with one of their nearest competitors.
Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, have the impeccable advantage of entering the halfway mark of the campaign at the top spot. Powered by dynamic forwards and a sturdy defence, they produced impressive performances often riding on the support that they garner at home.
When and where will the ISL 2023-24 group stage match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters kick-off?
The ISL 2023-24 group stage match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Friday, February 2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the ISL 2023-24 group stage match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters?
The ISL 2023-24 group stage match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be live telecasted in the Sports18 network. The game will be live-streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters game outside India?
The game will be shown on OneFootball.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi hosts Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers
- Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, OFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos strike keeps Blasters in front at half-time
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram
- Pochettino expects Chelsea to bounce back against Wolves
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE