MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds: Full Schedule, groups, dates, teams, timings

Here is the list of the dates and timings from the fixtures of the 77th National Santosh Trophy being held in Itanagar from  February 21 to March 9.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 09:24 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Karnataka, champions of the previous edition of the Santosh Trophy poses with the trophy after the triumph.
Karnataka, champions of the previous edition of the Santosh Trophy poses with the trophy after the triumph. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Karnataka, champions of the previous edition of the Santosh Trophy poses with the trophy after the triumph. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The 77th edition of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds will be held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh from February 21 to March 9, the AIFF announced on January 14.

The twelve teams have been divided into two groups of six each in the draw held in November. All matches will be held at the Golden Jubilee stadium.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Santosh Trophy 2023/24 Groups
Group A: Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services, Kerala
Group B: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram, Railways

The 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds fixtures:

February 21: Meghalaya vs Services (10 am), Assam vs Kerala (2.30 pm), Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh (7 pm).

February 22: Delhi vs Karnataka (10 am), Manipur vs Railways (2.30 pm), Maharashtra vs Mizoram (7 pm).

February 23: Arunachal Pradesh vs Services (10 am), Meghalaya vs Assam (2.30 pm), Goa vs Kerala (7 pm).

February 24: Karnataka vs Mizoram (10 am), Maharashtra vs Manipur (2.30 pm), Delhi vs Railways (7 pm).

February 25: Services vs Goa (10 am), Kerala vs Meghalaya (2.30 pm), Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam (7 pm).

February 26: Mizoram vs Delhi (10 am), Railways vs Maharashtra (2.30 pm), Karnataka vs Manipur (7 pm).

February 28: Assam vs Services (10 am), Kerala vs Arunachal Pradesh (2.30 pm), Meghalaya vs Goa (7 pm).

February 29: Manipur vs Mizoram (10 am), Railways vs Karnataka (2.30 pm), Maharashtra vs Delhi (7 pm).

March 1: Services vs Kerala (10 am), Goa vs Assam (2.30 pm), Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya (7 pm).

March 2: Mizoram vs Railways (10 am), Delhi vs Manipur (2.30 pm), Karnataka vs Maharashtra (7 pm).

Quarter-finals:

March 4: Group A Position 1 vs Group B Position 4 (2.30 pm), Group A Position 2 vs Group B Position 3 (7 pm).

March 5: Group B Position 1 vs Group A Position 4 (2.30 pm), Group B Position 2 vs Group A Position 3 (7 pm).

Semi-finals:

March 7: Winners QF 1 vs Winners QF 4 (2.30 pm), Winners QF 3 vs Winners QF 2 (7 pm).

Final: March 9: Winners SF 1 vs Winners SF 2 (7 pm).

Related stories

Related Topics

Santosh Trophy /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 January 15 Updates, Latest Scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds: Full Schedule, groups, dates, teams, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK: Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series
    AFP
  4. AFCON 2024: Cape Verde beat Ghana to continue day of shocks
    Reuters
  5. Grayson Murray’s playoff birdie delivers emotional Hawaii PGA victory
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds: Full Schedule, groups, dates, teams, timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, LIVE Streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal edges past Sreenidi Deccan despite second half fightback
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Highlights, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Maher, Siverio goals help EBFC beat SDFC 2 - 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Petratos’ penalty seals dramatic win for Mohun Bagan over Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 January 15 Updates, Latest Scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds: Full Schedule, groups, dates, teams, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK: Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series
    AFP
  4. AFCON 2024: Cape Verde beat Ghana to continue day of shocks
    Reuters
  5. Grayson Murray’s playoff birdie delivers emotional Hawaii PGA victory
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment