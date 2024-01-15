Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds: Full Schedule, groups, dates, teams, timings

The 77th edition of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds will be held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh from February 21 to March 9, the AIFF announced on January 14.

The twelve teams have been divided into two groups of six each in the draw held in November. All matches will be held at the Golden Jubilee stadium.

Santosh Trophy 2023/24 Groups Group A: Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services, Kerala Group B: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram, Railways

The 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final Rounds fixtures:

February 21: Meghalaya vs Services (10 am), Assam vs Kerala (2.30 pm), Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh (7 pm).

February 22: Delhi vs Karnataka (10 am), Manipur vs Railways (2.30 pm), Maharashtra vs Mizoram (7 pm).

February 23: Arunachal Pradesh vs Services (10 am), Meghalaya vs Assam (2.30 pm), Goa vs Kerala (7 pm).

February 24: Karnataka vs Mizoram (10 am), Maharashtra vs Manipur (2.30 pm), Delhi vs Railways (7 pm).

February 25: Services vs Goa (10 am), Kerala vs Meghalaya (2.30 pm), Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam (7 pm).

February 26: Mizoram vs Delhi (10 am), Railways vs Maharashtra (2.30 pm), Karnataka vs Manipur (7 pm).

February 28: Assam vs Services (10 am), Kerala vs Arunachal Pradesh (2.30 pm), Meghalaya vs Goa (7 pm).

February 29: Manipur vs Mizoram (10 am), Railways vs Karnataka (2.30 pm), Maharashtra vs Delhi (7 pm).

March 1: Services vs Kerala (10 am), Goa vs Assam (2.30 pm), Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya (7 pm).

March 2: Mizoram vs Railways (10 am), Delhi vs Manipur (2.30 pm), Karnataka vs Maharashtra (7 pm).

Quarter-finals:

March 4: Group A Position 1 vs Group B Position 4 (2.30 pm), Group A Position 2 vs Group B Position 3 (7 pm).

March 5: Group B Position 1 vs Group A Position 4 (2.30 pm), Group B Position 2 vs Group A Position 3 (7 pm).

Semi-finals:

March 7: Winners QF 1 vs Winners QF 4 (2.30 pm), Winners QF 3 vs Winners QF 2 (7 pm).

Final: March 9: Winners SF 1 vs Winners SF 2 (7 pm).