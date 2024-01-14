Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Petratos’ penalty seals dramatic win for Mohun Bagan over Hyderabad

The Kalinga Super Cup witnessed a thrilling encounter between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Hyderabad FC, with the Mariners snatching a dramatic 2-1 victory in the dying moments at Kalinga Pitch 1 in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

Hyderabad drew first blood in the 7th minute, capitalising on a bizarre mix-up between Hamill and Arsh that gifted Lalchungnunga Chhangte an easy tap-in.

Mohun Bagan gradually grew into the game, with Boumous and Petratos dictating the tempo. However, Hyderabad’s compact defence frustrated its attacking efforts. The first half ended with a glimmer of hope for the Mariners as Cummings’ header from a set-piece agonisingly missed the target.

The second half began with Hyderabad earning the first corner. Soon after, Suhail squandered a golden opportunity to equalise, failing to connect with Cummings’ inch-perfect cross.

Bagan continued to threaten, with Kattimani making a stunning save to deny Petratos’ volley from close range.

Mohun Bagan piled on the pressure, and its persistence paid off in the 83rd minute. Hyderabad skipper Nim Dorjee was sent off, tilting the balance in the Mariners’ favour. Just moments later, an unfortunate own goal by Jeremy levelled the score.

With momentum firmly on its side, Mohun Bagan secured the win in the 91st minute. Petratos stepped up to take the penalty, coolly slotting the ball past Kattimani to send the Mariners’ fans into raptures.

With the second win of the tournament in as many matches, the green and maroon brigade sits atop of Group A with 100 per cent record. On the other hand, Hyderabad has lost two out of two.