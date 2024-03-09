MagazineBuy Print

Live

Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE updates, Services vs Goa: Where to watch, H2H record, Preview, Kick-off at 7 PM IST

SER vs GOA: Follow live updates of the Services vs Goa 77th Santosh Trophy final from the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

Updated : Mar 09, 2024 18:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Services captain P Christopher Kamei and Goa captain Mohammed Ali ahead of the final clash.
Services captain P Christopher Kamei and Goa captain Mohammed Ali ahead of the final clash. | Photo Credit: AIFF
lightbox-info

Services captain P Christopher Kamei and Goa captain Mohammed Ali ahead of the final clash. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Services vs Goa 77th Santosh Trophy final from the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

  • March 09, 2024 18:07
    Hear from the Services captain!
  • March 09, 2024 17:42
    Head-to-Head Record!

    Played: 11


    Goa wins: 5


    Draws: 3


    Services wins: 3

  • March 09, 2024 17:32
    PREVIEW

    The Goa team has attracted fervent support with its performance in this football-crazy state of Arunachal Pradesh, thousands of kilometres away from home. It will be counting on this fan factor to motivate itself against a competitive Services in the final of the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy. 


    The title clash, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Saturday, is expected to see a thrilling contest between former champions Services and Goa - both having overcome gritty opponents in Mizoram and Manipur. 


    As it remains, the standard of the competition has been high, with most of the teams showing great competitive spirit with homegrown talents. 


    The Goa squad is a composition of players harvested from clubs that play in the Second Division of the national league structure. Its comeback performance to tumultuous support against the efficiency and flair of Manipur, which led till late in injury-time in the semifinal, gave out a lot about Goa’s position as one of the most talented teams in the competition. 

    - Amitabha Das Sharma


    Read full preview below

    Santosh Trophy: Final hurdle for Goa and Services as both teams meet in summit clash

    The two sides have met 11 times in the tournament, with Goa winning five times and the Services emerging victorious on three occasions. The remaining three ended in a draw


    When and where will the Services vs Goa 77th Santosh Trophy final kick-off?


    The 77th Santosh Trophy final between Services and Goa will kick-off at 7 PM IST on Saturday, March 9 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunchal Pradesh. 


    Where can you watch the Services vs Goa 77th Santosh Trophy final?


    The live streaming of the Services vs Goa Santosh Trophy final will be available on the YouTube channel of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association in India. 


    You can also live-stream the match on FIFA+ app and website. 


    There is no live telecast of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final in India as of now. 

