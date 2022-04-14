I-League: Sreenidi Deccan beats Aizawl FC to continue its impressive run

Sreenidi Deccan FC scored two late goals to beat Aizawl FC 2-0 in a 12th-round match of the first phase of the I-League, at the Naihati Stadium on Thursday.

No goals were scored until the 83rd minute, when Sreenidi captain David Castaneda scored a penalty to get his team the lead. Vanlalbia Chhangte found the second goal in stoppage time to secure all three points for Sreenidi. The win helped the team regain the third spot in the current standings, with 20 points from 11 matches.

On the other hand, former champion Aizawl FC dropped out of the championship leg (for top seven teams), managing just 12 points from as many matches.

NEROCA held to a draw

In another match of the same round played at the Kalyani Stadium, NEROCA FC and Rajasthan United FC shared points after ending their match 1-1. Khaiminthang gave NEROCA an early lead, finding the target a couple of minutes after the kick off. Sardor Jakhonov scored midway in the second half to help Rajasthan United draw level.

With one more round to go, NEROCA FC was placed fifth while Rajasthan United took the seventh spot in the current standings.