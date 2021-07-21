ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC completes Aniket Jadhav signing

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC has officially completed the signing of young attacker Aniket Jadhav, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old from Kolhapur, who can play in multiple positions in the attack, was part of India’s U17 World Cup squad in 2017 and has signed a three-year deal with the club.

“Given that many of the good young players in the ISL are playing for HFC, there will be a healthy competition amongst us to push each other in becoming the best,” Aniket said.

Head coach Manolo Marquez also believes that Aniket, who had featured for Jamshedpur FC last season, will add competition to the young side, with his versatility.

“He is fast and can play in any attacking position. Wingers are important for our style and I’m sure that Aniket will be a good addition to our squad,” the Spaniard said.

Aniket is the fifth addition to the Hyderabad squad this season, joining the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia, Abdul Rabeeh and Aaren D’silva.