Indian Women’s League: East Bengal pips Sports Odisha 2-0 to open campaign

East Bengal’s Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi and Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi scored to deny the hosts a victory.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 21:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal scored goals on either half of the game against Sports Odisha.
East Bengal scored goals on either half of the game against Sports Odisha. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

East Bengal scored goals on either half of the game against Sports Odisha. | Photo Credit: AIFF

East Bengal began its Indian Women’s League 2023-24 campaign in style, defeating Sports Odisha 2-0 at the Capital Football Arena in Bhuvneshwar on Sunday.

Last year’s quarterfinalist, coached by Dipankar Biswas, began in whirlwind fashion, storming the rival goal from the word go. It paid dividends almost immediately as it took the lead in just the second minute, courtesy forward Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, a junior international who has represented the country in various Under-17 tournaments.

Read | I-League 2023-24: TRAU pips Inter Kashi to earn first win of campaign

Once having taken the lead, East Bengal took control and managed to keep the advantage despite Odisha’s efforts to make a comeback.

The local side’s spirit got dampened further when the Kolkata team consolidated its position with yet another strike in the 59th minute. Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi was the scorer this time and it put paid to Odisha’s hopes.

Sports Odisha will next face Odisha FC on December 15 while East Bengal will take on Kickstart FC the next day.

