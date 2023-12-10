MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Bruno Fernandes apologises for Man Utd embarrassment against Bournemouth

Manchester United suffered its first ever home loss to lowly Bournemouth on Saturday as it swept to a 3-0 shock victory.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 20:03 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United after loss against AFC Bournemouth
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United after loss against AFC Bournemouth | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United after loss against AFC Bournemouth | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes has apologised for Manchester United’s embarrassing defeat against Bournemouth as the Portugal star admitted his side did not have enough effort or quality.

United suffered its first ever home loss to lowly Bournemouth on Saturday as it swept to a 3-0 shock victory.

Erik ten Hag’s men were so poor that the margin of defeat could have been even more humiliating, but the result was already bad enough to trigger boos from fans at the final whistle.

As the pressure mounts on Ten Hag, United captain Fernandes said the players should take the blame for the miserable performance

“I want to apologise for the performance. It was not acceptable, starting with me. I’m not talking about anyone else,” he said.

“But I think everyone agrees in the dressing room that the performance was (not) at our level and we have to perform much better.

“It was underperforming quality-wise, effort-wise and not as aggressive as we were in the last game against Chelsea.

ALSO READ | Ten Hag blasts ‘inconsistent’ Man United after Bournemouth misery

“If you don’t do your job, you’re not going to win the game.”

Inconsistent United has lost 11 of their 23 matches in all competitions this season.

Ten Hag admitted after the Bournemouth game that he did not believe his squad have the quality to be consistent at the highest level.

Fernandes said he was at a loss to explain why United is unable to maintain a steady run of form.

“I don’t know (why it was so different to Chelsea) but it’s been consistently like (this),” Fernandes told MUTV.

“When we win a game, the next one we don’t perform in the same way we did before.

“I don’t know if it’s like a lack of concentration or focus or something else, but it’s something that we have to be aware that after winning a game we have to get that consistency of winning games.

“Even sometimes (if we are) underperforming but getting the result.”

United have little time to find a solution as they prepare for Tuesday’s do or die Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, with the Red Devils only progressing if they win and the other Group A game between Copenhagen and Galatasaray ends in a draw.

Then comes a Premier League trip to rivals Liverpool next Sunday, a match Fernandes will miss after collecting his fifth booking of the season against Bournemouth.

“Obviously we know that now the next game is going to be really tough,” Fernandes said.

“We have to win and obviously wait for a good result on the other game for us.

“But we have to do our job first of all, and thinking and understanding that is going to be a tough game for us.

“But we are capable, more than able, to get the result.”

