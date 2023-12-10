MagazineBuy Print

Bayern’s Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury

Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday’s match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 15:40 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Serge Gnabry getting treatment during Bayern’s match against Frankfurt on Sunday.
Serge Gnabry getting treatment during Bayern's match against Frankfurt on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serge Gnabry getting treatment during Bayern’s match against Frankfurt on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry’s season has been derailed by yet another injury setback, with the Bundesliga champion saying on Sunday that he picked up a tendon injury during its 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday’s match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later.

“Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday. Gnabry, who had to come off after just five minutes in Frankfurt after coming on as a second-half substitute, will therefore miss the upcoming games,” Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern, second in the league standings, next travels to face Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, before hosting VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. 

