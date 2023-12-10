Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry’s season has been derailed by yet another injury setback, with the Bundesliga champion saying on Sunday that he picked up a tendon injury during its 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday’s match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later.
“Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday. Gnabry, who had to come off after just five minutes in Frankfurt after coming on as a second-half substitute, will therefore miss the upcoming games,” Bayern said in a statement.
Bayern, second in the league standings, next travels to face Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, before hosting VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern’s Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury
- BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand wins first Test in Bangladesh in 15 years, levels series 1-1
- Renegades vs Scorchers BBL match abandoned due to unsafe pitch
- Indian sports news wrap, December 10
- WPL: Wicket of Alyssa Healy will give Kashvee Gautam most joy
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE