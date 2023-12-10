MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Coach Jurcevic ends short-lived role with Lebanon a month before Asian Cup

Croatian coach Nikola Jurcevic has left the Lebanon national team “by mutual consent” just two months into the role, the local football federation announced.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 09:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Nikola Jurcevic.
File image of Nikola Jurcevic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of Nikola Jurcevic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Croatian coach Nikola Jurcevic has left the Lebanon national team “by mutual consent” just two months into the role, the local football federation announced on Saturday.

The move came as the team prepares for the Asian Cup which begins in Qatar next month. Lebanon will open the tournament against the host nation on Jan. 12.

The Lebanese Federation gave no reason for Jurcevic’s departure but said in a statement on their website: “The decision came after discussions between members of the executive committee to secure the best technical staff available to the team before its participation in the Asian Cup finals.”

ALSO READ | Despite injuries, Barca has enough depth to last the whole league: Luis Garcia

The 57-year-old coach took over in October and led the team in four matches. They lost twice in friendlies against Montenegro and the United Arab Emirates and had draws against Palestine and Bangladesh in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jurcevic previously coached the Azerbaijan national team and Dinamo Zagreb and was an assistant coach to Slaven Bilic at West Ham United, Besiktas and Lokomotiv Moscow, as well as working with the Croatian national team.

Lebanon will play a friendly against Saudi Arabia on Jan. 4 in Doha in preparation for the Asian Cup.

Related Topics

Asian Cup /

Nikola Jurcevic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coach Jurcevic ends short-lived role with Lebanon a month before Asian Cup
    Reuters
  2. Despite injuries, Barca has enough depth to last the whole league: Luis Garcia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Muriel’s last-gasp strike gives Atalanta 3-2 home win over Milan
    Reuters
  4. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Leipzig beats 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in battle for fourth spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Coach Jurcevic ends short-lived role with Lebanon a month before Asian Cup
    Reuters
  2. Despite injuries, Barca has enough depth to last the whole league: Luis Garcia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Muriel’s last-gasp strike gives Atalanta 3-2 home win over Milan
    Reuters
  4. Leipzig beats 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in battle for fourth spot
    Reuters
  5. Inter thrashes Udinese 4-0 to reclaim Serie A top spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coach Jurcevic ends short-lived role with Lebanon a month before Asian Cup
    Reuters
  2. Despite injuries, Barca has enough depth to last the whole league: Luis Garcia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Muriel’s last-gasp strike gives Atalanta 3-2 home win over Milan
    Reuters
  4. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Leipzig beats 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in battle for fourth spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment