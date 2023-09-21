MagazineBuy Print

Live

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC, Live Score: Lineups out - Messi starts; MLS match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC.

Updated : Sep 21, 2023 04:16 IST

Team Sportstar
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on September 19, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on September 19, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on September 19, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs

IM vs TOR: Follow for all live updates from the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC.

  • September 21, 2023 04:15
    Inter Miami lineup - Messi starts

  • September 21, 2023 04:13
    Meanwhile in the UCL

    Champions League 2023-24: Bayern beats Manchester United 4-3 for opening Group A win

  • September 21, 2023 04:09
    Lionel Messi has arrived at his home ground

    https://x.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1704621385274781885?s=20

  • September 21, 2023 04:08
    Inter Miami looking to return to winning ways

    Inter Miami will be on the lookout to return to winning ways as it takes on Toronto in the MLS Eastern Conference at DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday.

    Inter, which was without Lionel Messi, suffered a huge setback in its playoff race after it fell to a 5-2 loss to Atlanta last week, its first defeat since the arrival of the Argentine talisman.

  • September 21, 2023 03:54
    Streaming/telecast information

    When does the match start?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto will kick off at 5 am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium on September 21.

    Where can I watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto?

    The match can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

