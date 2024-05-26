Inter Miami 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC LIVE score, MLS: MIA leads v VAN as Taylor, Campana score

Goal updates
MIA 2-1 VAN: Ryan Gauld scores for the Whitecaps via penalty to reduce the gap between the two sides.
MIA 2-0 VAN: Assisted by Taylor, Leonardo Campana scores one to increase the lead for Miami.
MIA 1-0 VAN: Coming through from the left flank Robert Taylor scores for Inter Miami in the 38th minute.
PREVIEW
Inter Miami will be playing without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets when it travels to visit the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
Those absences could pave the way for striker Leonardo Campana to score for a second consecutive match. The Ecuadorian entered as a late substitute and scored in last weekend’s 1-0 win over D.C. United, and should be in line to start with Suarez out.
Campana has scored three times this season in a reduced role scoring nine times in 2023 and 11 in 2022 as a starter.
The Whitecaps (5-4-4, 19 points) is winless in its past five. It got a penalty kick from Ryan Gauld in second-half stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw at the Seattle Sounders in its previous outing last Saturday.
Four of those past five games have come on the road, an environment that has forced coach Vanni Sartini to adopt a more conservative approach.
“What I like is to control the game, to have the ball, to play, so what we need to do is to be as aggressive as we can,” Sartini said this week before the news about Messi and others broke. “As aggressive, as offensive, pressing high, to really, I would say create a lot of problems. Frustrate them and then try to be in charge of the game.”
ALSO READ | Why are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez not playing the MLS game between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps?
