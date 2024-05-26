MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Inter Miami 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC LIVE score, MLS: MIA leads v VAN as Taylor, Campana score

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps FC being played at the BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

Updated : May 26, 2024 09:55 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami will be playing without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami will be playing without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami will be playing without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Goal updates

MIA 2-1 VAN: Ryan Gauld scores for the Whitecaps via penalty to reduce the gap between the two sides.

MIA 2-0 VAN: Assisted by Taylor, Leonardo Campana scores one to increase the lead for Miami.

MIA 1-0 VAN: Coming through from the left flank Robert Taylor scores for Inter Miami in the 38th minute.

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will be playing without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets when it travels to visit the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Those absences could pave the way for striker Leonardo Campana to score for a second consecutive match. The Ecuadorian entered as a late substitute and scored in last weekend’s 1-0 win over D.C. United, and should be in line to start with Suarez out.

Campana has scored three times this season in a reduced role scoring nine times in 2023 and 11 in 2022 as a starter.

The Whitecaps (5-4-4, 19 points) is winless in its past five. It got a penalty kick from Ryan Gauld in second-half stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw at the Seattle Sounders in its previous outing last Saturday.

Four of those past five games have come on the road, an environment that has forced coach Vanni Sartini to adopt a more conservative approach.

“What I like is to control the game, to have the ball, to play, so what we need to do is to be as aggressive as we can,” Sartini said this week before the news about Messi and others broke. “As aggressive, as offensive, pressing high, to really, I would say create a lot of problems. Frustrate them and then try to be in charge of the game.”

ALSO READ | Why are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez not playing the MLS game between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps?

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Inter Miami match start?
The Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Inter Miami will kick off on May 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Inter Miami match in India?
The Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Inter Miami will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live-streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India. You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.

With inputs from Reuters

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

MLS /

Vancouver Whitecaps /

Luis Suarez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC LIVE score, MLS: MIA leads v VAN as Taylor, Campana score
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Playoffs 2023-24: Celtics surge late vs Pacers, take 3-0 lead in East finals
    Reuters
  3. Ten Hag leaves it late with FA Cup triumph as Man United exit looms
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Kroos bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans
    Reuters
  5. PSG beats Lyon 2-1 to win French Cup in Mbappe’s last game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ten Hag leaves it late with FA Cup triumph as Man United exit looms
    Aashin Prasad
  2. PSG beats Lyon 2-1 to win French Cup in Mbappe’s last game
    AP
  3. Juve ends season with routine win over Monza
    Reuters
  4. Milan draws 3-3 with Salernitana in Giroud, Pioli farewell
    Reuters
  5. Inter Miami 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC LIVE score, MLS: MIA leads v VAN as Taylor, Campana score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC LIVE score, MLS: MIA leads v VAN as Taylor, Campana score
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Playoffs 2023-24: Celtics surge late vs Pacers, take 3-0 lead in East finals
    Reuters
  3. Ten Hag leaves it late with FA Cup triumph as Man United exit looms
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Kroos bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans
    Reuters
  5. PSG beats Lyon 2-1 to win French Cup in Mbappe’s last game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment