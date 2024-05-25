MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez not playing the MLS game between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps?

Messi has missed other MLS games, in in Orlando, New York and Washington. The 36-year-old Argentine star has 10 goals in 10 MLS games this season and leads the league in assists with 12.

Published : May 25, 2024 08:28 IST , Vancouver - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez arrive for the team’s MLS football match against CF Montreal.
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez arrive for the team’s MLS football match against CF Montreal. | Photo Credit: GRAHAM HUGHES/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez arrive for the team’s MLS football match against CF Montreal. | Photo Credit: GRAHAM HUGHES/ AP

Lionel Messi will not play in Inter Miami’s match in Vancouver against the Whitecaps on Saturday, a move coach Gerardo Martino said was based on the team’s crowded upcoming schedule.

Messi and teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets will not play for Major League Soccer-leading Miami (9-2-4) in the match that was expected to draw more than 50,000. Miami has two home games scheduled next week.

“We thought it was the most prudent for them not to play this match,” Martino said Friday. “They have been training, but they will not be available for the game.

“We obviously understand the frustration of the people wanting to watch these players play. We as coaches sometimes have to make these very difficult football decisions. But we always have to keep in mind the players’ health first.”

Messi has missed other MLS games, in in Orlando, New York and Washington. The 36-year-old Argentine star has 10 goals in 10 MLS games this season and leads the league in assists with 12.

Martino noted that the artificial turf at B.C. Place did not play a role in the decision. Not using the players was about saving them from grueling travel and a three-hour time change, he said.

After the game against Vancouver, which is seventh in the Western Conference, Miami hosts Atlanta on Wednesday and St. Louis next Saturday.

In the past, MLS has opted not to schedule mid-week games for teams that have traveled long distances, or scheduled another road game nearby, Martino added.

“But it’s not a complaint,” he said. “We understand in our specific case that the players that we’re talking about are very important for everyone. But the health of these players is the priority.”

ALSO READ: Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season

MLS issued a statement Friday saying it will “continue to review measures regarding how clubs report player availability.”

“Major League Soccer acknowledges fan disappointment when marquee players are unavailable for matches,” the statement said. “Each MLS club makes its own personnel and competitive decisions based on what they believe is in the best interests of the club and each player.”

Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said he is disappointed, too.

“It’s a bummer like for everyone else,” Sartini said. “You would love also the opportunity to have the possibility to play against a lot of very strong and quality players and arguably probably the best player in the last 20 or 30 years. But it is what it is. The main focus is playing well.”

Related stories

Related Topics

MLS /

Gerardo Martino /

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Luis Suarez /

Sergio Busquets

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez not playing the MLS game between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps?
    AP
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold; mixed team settles for silver
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: ‘A little bit of panic and not building partnerships cost us’, says RR’s Kumar Sangakkara after Qualifier 2 loss
    Abhishek Saini
  4. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in men’s 73kg
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: India awarded silver, bronze in F46 javelin after winning protest
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season
    Reuters
  2. Why are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez not playing the MLS game between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps?
    AP
  3. Copa America will feature its first female referees and assistants for the first time
    AP
  4. Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season
    AP
  5. FIFA defaults Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup qualifying wins over ineligible Nsue
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez not playing the MLS game between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps?
    AP
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold; mixed team settles for silver
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: ‘A little bit of panic and not building partnerships cost us’, says RR’s Kumar Sangakkara after Qualifier 2 loss
    Abhishek Saini
  4. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in men’s 73kg
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: India awarded silver, bronze in F46 javelin after winning protest
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment