Inter extends Serie A lead to 15 points with win over Genoa

Inter Milan stretched its lead atop Serie A to 15 points as first-half goals by Kristjan Asllani and Alexis Sanchez, with a penalty, secured a 2-1 home win over Genoa on Monday.
Inter moved further ahead in the title race on 72 points after second-placed Juventus lost 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday.
Inter’s Simone Inzaghi had good reason to celebrate his 300th Serie A match as a manager, with his side winning all 12 of their matches so far this year and matching the points total they achieved in the whole of last season.
Genoa put up a fight from the start and came close to scoring midway through the first half with a header from Mateo Retegui that Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved impressively.
But Asllani broke the deadlock on the half-hour after receiving Sanchez’s through ball and firing into the roof of the net from inside the box. Eight minutes later Sanchez doubled the lead with a penalty after Morten Frendrup fouled Nicolo Barella.
Genoa got back into the match nine minutes after the break when Johan Vasquez volleyed home a clearance from Inter defender Stefan De Vrij.
The visitors then thought they had equalised when substitute Vitinha netted but there was an offside in the build-up.
The defeat leaves Genoa in 12th place with 33 points.
