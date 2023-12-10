MagazineBuy Print

Inter thrashes Udinese 4-0 to reclaim Serie A top spot

Inter moved two points clear of second-placed Juventus, which has 36 after a 1-0 home win over champion Napoli on Friday.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 08:32 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram in action.
Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan defeated lowly visitor Udinese with a dominant performance highlighted by a superb long-range effort from Lautaro Martinez to regain the Serie A top spot on Saturday.

Inter moved two points clear of second-placed Juventus, which has 36 after a 1-0 home win over champion Napoli on Friday.

“It is not easy to always play after Juventus knowing they won, but it was important to give a response,” Martinez told Sky Sport Italia.

“It is certainly a great team, we work hard every day in training, you can see the influence of the coach (Simone Inzaghi) and we play with his ideas of football.”

ALSO READ | Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time

Inter took the lead with a penalty converted by Hakan Calhanoglu in the 36th minute after a foul by defender Nehuen Perez on Martinez which was reviewed by VAR.

Five minutes later Federico Dimarco fired an unstoppable left-foot shot into the corner of the net after an assist from Calhanoglu before Marcus Thuram netted with a superb finish two minutes later from Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross into the box.

Udinese, 16th in the standings, tried to get on the scoresheet but forward Lorenzo Lucca’s strike was disallowed for offside in the 67th minute before Martinez’s stunning effort from distance in the 85th wrapped up a convincing win.

“We press very high and that allows us to win the ball back quickly, create scoring opportunities and keep the opposition pinned back. I am very proud, I work hard to help my team mates and Inter. I just have to keep working,” Martinez added.

