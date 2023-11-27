MagazineBuy Print

Inzaghi hopes for Sanchez return as Inter face demanding December

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Sanchez returned from Chile's World Cup qualifiers with an ankle sprain and missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at second-placed Juventus.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 11:42 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Frosinone, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Frosinone, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Frosinone, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi hopes to have Alexis Sanchez available for selection this week as the Serie A leader goes into a hectic period of fixtures with several key players struggling with injuries.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Sanchez returned from Chile’s World Cup qualifiers with an ankle sprain and missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw at second-placed Juventus.

Inter will play twice a week until Christmas, starting with Wednesday’s Champions League game at Benfica.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Atletico leaning on Griezmann in key Feyenoord visit

“We’ll make our assessments in the hope that Sanchez will be back fit for our next game,” Inzaghi told reporters. “Now, we have Benfica and Napoli coming up, and we’re currently missing players.”

Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard also missed the Juventus trip.

“Taking to the pitch every 48 hours isn’t easy, but I’m lucky to have lads who always show great willingness and make themselves available to me and my staff,” Inzaghi added.

“We’ve always rotated things when we’ve had to play three matches per week ... with such a difficult calendar, we need to work even harder.”

