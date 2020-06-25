Inter Milan rues open-goal miss in 3-3 draw with Sassuolo

Inter Milan’s title hopes diminished further as it again dropped points from a leading position to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday.

Inter had fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at halftime and also led 3-2 with four minutes remaining before Giangiacomo Magnani leveled again for Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri have now lost 15 points this season from leading positions.

Inter remained third but is now eight points behind Serie A leader Juventus and four behind Lazio.

READ| Clark, Demirovic bat for continued investment in women's sports

Francesco Caputo gave Sassuolo an early lead at San Siro but Inter turned the match around with two goals in five minutes. Romelu Lukaku leveled from the spot after Jeremie Boga fouled Milan Skriniar and Cristiano Biraghi scored in first-half stoppage time following a one-two with Alexis Sanchez.

Inter should have put the game away after the break but Roberto Gagliardini somehow hit the bar of an open goal from just a few yards out before Domenico Berardi equalized with a penalty after Ashley Young tripped Muldur.

Lukaku had a goal ruled out for offside but Inter thought it had won the game when Borja Valero tapped in Antonio Candreva’s free kick.

Skriniar was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time.

READ| Serie A CEO: The start of league is providing a sense of normalcy

Roma eases to victory

AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko scored two similar, superbly-taken goals to give his side a 2-1 win at home to struggling Sampdoria as it resumed its Serie A campaign following the coronavirus stoppage on Wednesday.

Jordan Veretout thought he had levelled on the half hour with a long-range shot but VAR spotted a handball by Carles Perez in the buildup.

Roma took full control after the break and equalised in style. Lorenzo Pellegrini launched a ball over the Sampdoria defence and Dzeko, with his back to the ball, let it drop over his shoulder and volleyed past Emil Audero with his left foot.

Aleksandar Kolarov struck the foot of the post with a free kick for Roma before Dzeko repeated his trick to put Roma in front.

Roma stayed fifth with 48 points from 27 games while Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria is 16th with 26, one point clear of the drop zone.

(With inputs from Reuters)