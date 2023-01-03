Football

Serie A: Inter in unknown territory ahead of Napoli clash, says Inzaghi

Reuters
03 January, 2023 19:10 IST
Inter Milan’s Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi attends a training session in Appiano Gentile in Milan, on October 25 , 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.

Inter Milan's Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi attends a training session in Appiano Gentile in Milan, on October 25 , 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said there were concerns around how the team would perform after the seven-week break for the World Cup as they host Napoli in Serie A on Wednesday.

“There are more concerns than certainties, such a long break is something new for everyone,” Inzaghi told reporters on Tuesday.

Brazil prepares to bury Pele in Santos; Lula attends mass at Vila Belmiro stadium

“We’ve worked hard, those who arrived later from the World Cup are catching up, I am satisfied with everyone even if the condition can’t be the same for all.

“We are looking forward to starting again, last season’s fixture was an exciting match that gave us a boost for the following months. We know we’ll face a great team, the only unbeaten one in Europe.”

There was good news for the Italian coach regarding the many injuries the team have had this season.

“We finally have four strikers available, Lautaro (Martinez) arrived four days ago, but he is ok, (Joaquin) Correa is improving, (Edin) Dzeko and (Romelu) Lukaku trained with the team a bit more. We have two training sessions left, and I will make my assessments,” Inzaghi said.

“Lukaku is feeling good, same as Lautaro. Dutch players are doing well (Denzel) Dumfries had a little problem but is returning. (Andre) Onana is quiet and has desire.

“There is enthusiasm, we want to play a great game tomorrow.”

Inter are fifth in the league standings, trailing leaders Napoli by 11 points, but Inzaghi has not given up on the Scudetto just yet.

“... 23 games are remaining, and we want to recover lost ground against one of the best teams in Europe. It all passes from the pitch, we are a united group with extraordinary fans,” he said. 

