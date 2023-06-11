Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Intercontinental Cup 2023: India looks to extend winning form against Vanuatu

India had the better of Mongolia in the opening round which it won by a comfortable 2-0 margin. For the island nation Vanuatu, the start was not ideal as it went down 1-3 to Lebanon.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 19:59 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
India team players are seen in their training session on the eve of the match against Vanuatu in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 at the Kalinga stadium.
India team players are seen in their training session on the eve of the match against Vanuatu in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 at the Kalinga stadium. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

India team players are seen in their training session on the eve of the match against Vanuatu in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 at the Kalinga stadium. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India will be seeking to continue its winning form as it meets Vanuatu in the second round of the Intercontinental Cup league fixtures, at Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

ALSO READ
Intercontinental Cup 2023: Lebanon looks for a win over Mongolia in a battle of the opposites

India had the better of Mongolia in the opening round which it won by a comfortable 2-0 margin. For the island nation Vanuatu, the start was not ideal as it went down 1-3 to Lebanon. With the top two teams in the league standings scheduled to play the final, a win against 164th-ranked Vanuatu will be taking India close to the title round.

India’s head coach Igor Stimac sounded satisfied with the way his team performed against Mongolia to bring up its sixth consecutive win at home (the count starts with India’s qualification to the Asian Cup last year). “We have more games this month and I am certain that all the hard work the boys are putting on the pitch is fetching them the rewards,” Stimac said of India’s chances in the ongoing tournament and in the upcoming SAFF Championship later this month.

ALSO READ
Intercontinental Cup: India opens campaign with win; throwback to Chhetri’s heartfelt appeal in 2018

“It is not an easy task as the boys braved the intense heat and humidity (of Bhubaneswar) and underwent three weeks of training without any complaint,” he added.

Much like Mongolia, Vanuatu will be playing its first match against India.

“We knew it would be difficult but we had a good game against Lebanon. Being here is a great experience for the Vanuatu team. We have never played teams like India, Lebanon and Mongolia before. It is always challenging to play in Asia,” said the Vanuatu head coach Etienne Mermer after his team’s first outing in the tournament.

The Oceania country is not new to Indian colts as an under-18 side toured Vanuatu in 2019 and beat the host 1-0 en route to winning an OFC youth development tournament in its capital Port Vila. From the current squad of the senior Indian team, left-back Akash Mishra is the only player from that junior side that had travelled to the Southern Pacific nation.

ALSO READ
Overall happy with our performance: Stimac on India’s win against Mongolia

Making his assessment of Vanuatu from its opening match against Lebanon, the Indian head coach felt that his boys will have to contend against a physically robust side.

“What we saw in Vanuatu’s game against Lebanon, it is obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game,” Stimac said.

Tomorrow’s matches:
Mongolia vs Lebanon 4.30 pm.
India vs Vanuatu 7.30 pm.

Related Topics

India /

Intercontinental Cup /

Lebanon /

Mongolia /

Asian Cup /

SAFF Championship /

Igor Stimac /

Vanuatu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ishan Pandita doubtful for the remainder of Intercontinental Cup with a thigh injury
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Intercontinental Cup 2023: India looks to extend winning form against Vanuatu
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. TNPL 2023 set to begin on June 12; impact player rule, DRS make debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again
    Reuters
  5. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Lebanon looks for a win over Mongolia in a battle of the opposites
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ishan Pandita doubtful for the remainder of Intercontinental Cup with a thigh injury
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Intercontinental Cup 2023: India looks to extend winning form against Vanuatu
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Lebanon looks for a win over Mongolia in a battle of the opposites
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Man City Champions League victory defines new era in European football
    AFP
  5. Le Normand had ‘no doubts’ about Spain switch despite Deschamps call
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ishan Pandita doubtful for the remainder of Intercontinental Cup with a thigh injury
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Intercontinental Cup 2023: India looks to extend winning form against Vanuatu
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. TNPL 2023 set to begin on June 12; impact player rule, DRS make debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again
    Reuters
  5. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Lebanon looks for a win over Mongolia in a battle of the opposites
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment